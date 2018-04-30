Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League

Dele Alli was on target and Harry Kane narrowed the gap in the Premier League's golden boot race as Tottenham strengthened their grip on a Champions League qualification place with a 2-0 win over Watford.
Spurs went into Monday's game at Wembley just two points ahead of Chelsea, who are on a run of three successive league wins and seeking to keep the pressure on their cross-city rivals in the race for the final spot in Europe's top club competition.
But Tottenham extended that gap to five points with just three games to play thanks to an ultimately routine win against a Watford side still not quite safe from relegation.
A goalkeeping error from Orestis Karnezis enabled Dele Alli to open the scoring 16 minutes in with his fourth goal in five Premier League appearances.
Tottenham have not lost in the top flight this season when opening the scoring and, though captain Hugo Lloris was required to maintain their advantage, Kane gave Watford a mountain to climb with his 48th-minute effort, moving him onto 27 league goals - four behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Mauricio Pochettino's men were in control from then on, with a seemingly minor injury that forced Mousa Dembele off the only blot on the victory as Watford remain six points above third-bottom Southampton, who have a game in hand.
@HKane not giving up on that Golden Boot #TOTWAT pic.twitter.com/bA6iYAcoVb— Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2018
Eric Dier threatened early for Tottenham as he headed over a Dembele cross but they were largely unconvincing until Karnezis gifted them an opener.
Kieran Trippier whipped in a cross from the right and Karnezis fumbled what should have been a straightforward take, allowing Christian Eriksen to lay the ball off for Alli to calmly slot home.
10 - Christian Eriksen (10 goals, 10 assists) is the third Tottenham player to hit double figures for both goals and assists in a single Premier League season, after Jurgen Klinsmann in 94/95 and Emmanuel Adebayor in 11/12. Star. pic.twitter.com/PyRsaxCFId— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 30, 2018
Watford would have levelled if not for a smart save from Lloris, who denied Andre Gray from close range after Etienne Capoue had intercepted and played the forward in on goal.
Spurs had a penalty claim waved away by referee Michael Oliver when Abdoulaye Doucoure appeared to bundle over Son Heung-min in the area but they were fortunate to go into the interval level.
Richarlison raced clear for Watford only to be thwarted by Lloris, who got down low to his left to preserve parity before racing way off his line to dispossess Doucoure and quell another dangerous attack from the visitors.
Watford's inability to beat Lloris was swiftly punished three minutes after the restart as Kane, on his 150th Premier League appearance, doubled Spurs' lead.
The England striker initially slipped as he overran Son's low cross, but the ball rolled through to Trippier and Kane was alert to pick himself up and tap in the right-back's subsequent delivery.
Kane was presented with a simple chance to score his second but mis-kicked with the goal gaping after Jan Vertonghen clattered the post with a header.
Watford's best opportunity to get back into the game came when Troy Deeney nodded down for Richarlison, who could only fire way over on a frustrating night for Javi Gracia's side but an important one for Tottenham in their pursuit of a top-four finish.
Key Opta stats:
- Tottenham have scored in each of their last 23 Premier League games, their longest scoring run in the top flight since April 1987 (26 games).
- Watford have now gone seven Premier League away games without scoring (D1 L6), since Andre Gray found the back of net against Man City at the Etihad on January 2nd.
- Harry Kane made his 150th appearance in the Premier League. In those games Kane has netted 105 goals; only Alan Shearer managed more in his first 150 in the competition (121).
- Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions (five goals, four assists).
- Eriksen (10 goals, 10 assists) is the third Spurs player to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists in a single Premier League season, after Jurgen Klinsmann in 94-95 and Emmanuel Adebayor in 11-12.
- Dele Alli has registered seven goal involvements in his last seven games for Spurs in all competitions (five goals, two assists).
- Watford are only side to have more than one goalkeeper make an error leading to goal this season in the Premier League (two each for Gomes and Karnezis).
- Kieran Trippier has notched one goal and five assists in his six top-flight appearances against Watford.
|Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
|Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
|Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
|Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
|Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
|Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
|No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
|Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
|No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
|Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
|Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
|FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
|Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
|Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
|I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
|We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
|Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
|Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
|Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
|Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
|I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
|Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
|Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
|Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
|Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
|Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
|David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
|MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
|Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
|There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
|Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
|Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
|Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
|Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
|Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
|Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
|I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph
|Cavani moves clear of Ibrahimovic in PSG scoring charts
|Barcelona 2017-18: Five key matches in LaLiga title triumph
|Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga´s record-setting champions in Opta numbers
|Busquets pinpoints Atleti triumph as moment Barca won the title
|Barcelona 2017-18: Boring old Messi takes first step to greatest achievement
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Guingamp 2: Cavani double sees champions salvage a draw
|Barcelona 2017-18: Iniesta´s LaLiga triumphs
|Barcelona clinch LaLiga title
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4: Magic Messi hat-trick secures LaLiga title
|Stoger still confident of Champions League qualification
|These players have given everything - Sarri will not criticise beaten Napoli
|Fellaini close to signing new Manchester United contract, Mourinho claims
|Galatasaray beat 10-man Besiktas to stay top of Super Lig
|Mourinho: Lukaku could miss FA Cup final
|Mkhitaryan, Ospina injured ahead of Europa League semi-final
|Liverpool advise travelling fans ahead of Roma second leg
|Wenger surprised by Ferguson gift on Old Trafford farewell
|Inexperienced Milan must learn lessons - Gattuso
|Mourinho satisfied to secure Champions League qualification
|Fiorentina 3 Napoli 0: Partenopei title dream fading as Simeone punishes 10 men
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target but Stoger´s men settle for draw
|Guardiola claims Hart departure was his toughest decision
|Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1: Late Fellaini header downs Wenger´s callow Gunners
|Simeone issues Atleti rallying cry ahead of crunch Arsenal clash
|Gameiro: Scrappy Atleti win vital to maintain advantage over Madrid
|Guardiola plans hairdresser trip to prepare for trophy presentation
|Firmino pens long-term extension with Liverpool
|Deportivo Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro puts the title onus on Barca
|Mandzukic a doubt for Serie A run-in after Vecino´s horror tackle
|Ferguson presents Wenger with gift ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal
|Vardy issues apology after ´shambolic´ Leicester City display
|West Ham 1 Manchester City 4: Hammers hammered by rampant champions
|Bologna 1 AC Milan 2: Relief for Gattuso as Rossoneri hold on
|Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in much-changed Arsenal team
|Manchester City bring up 100 goals in record time
|Ferguson: Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry made the Premier League
|Alaba and Martinez on track to face Madrid, Robben trains alone
|Injured Stindl ruled out of Germany´s World Cup plans
|Rodgers proud of ´outstanding´ Celtic after Rangers rout seals Premiership title
|Celtic 5 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ side wrap up Premiership title by humiliating rivals again
|Montella ´very sorry´ for Sevilla failure
|Coleman sacked by stricken Sunderland as Short sale confirmed
|Mayoral to leave Real Madrid in search of minutes
|Chievo sack Maran with Serie A status under threat
|Liverpool won´t sit back against Roma - Gomez
|Bayern debut star Dorsch wants to leave
|Jesus delays over fresh Manchester City contract
|Lucas Vazquez at right-back? Zidane mulls injury woes for Bayern showdown
|Pogba relationship with Mourinho ´very good´ at Manchester United
|Salah season ´something incredible´, says Mane
|MLS Review: Atlanta go top, Galaxy beaten
|Allegri: Napoli will win their remaining games
|Real Madrid not interested in Lewandowski – Matthaus
|Mourinho hoping to match Wenger longevity
|Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d´Italia collapse
|Nothing is ever certain in football - Allegri unsure of Scudetto despite Derby d´Italia triumph
|Roma president condemns ´f****** morons´ tarnishing club´s reputation