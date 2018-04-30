Related

MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner

30 April 2018 05:46

David Villa joined an elite group of players to reach 400 goals after scoring twice in a milestone performance as New York City overcame Dallas 3-1 in MLS.

Spain's all-time leading scorer Villa netted his 400th and 401st career goals as the 36-year-old forward inspired New York to victory on Sunday.

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Villa became the sixth active player to score 400 goals, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Eto'o.

New York's unbeaten start to the season was ended by Portland Timbers last week but Patrick Vieira's men returned to winning ways at Yankee Stadium.

Jesus Medina put New York ahead after three minutes, though visiting Dallas responded seven minutes later via Harold Mosquera.

But Villa restored New York's lead 10 minutes before half-time via the spot – the Spaniard benefitting from VAR as Reto Ziegler was penalised for handball.

It was the goal that took Villa to number 400, while he added another with 21 minutes remaining to take his New York tally to 68 since arriving from Atletico in 2014.

The result saw New York return to the top of the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of Atlanta United.

Orlando City are three points further back in third following their 2-1 win at Colorado Rapids – Peru international Yoshimar Yotun's 77th-minute penalty settling the clash.

Los Angeles FC christened their new stadium with three points after Laurent Ciman's 93rd-minute goal sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders.

After six away matches to open the season, expansion franchise LAFC finally played their first game at the picturesque 22,00-seat Banc of California Stadium.

And LAFC had plenty to celebrate in their new surrounds thanks to Ciman, who scored the first home goal in the team's history after Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei was unable to keep out the stoppage-time free-kick.

