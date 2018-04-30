Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans

Audax Italiano supporters had a whole new reason to keep an eye on the table after forward Sebastian Abreu did not take kindly to criticism.

Home fans vented their frustration after the struggling Chilean club drew 0-0 with Antofagasta on Sunday, a result that stretched their winless run in the league to seven games.

The jeers sparked a reaction from veteran frontman Abreu, though, as he initially shouted back before choosing to launch a pitch-side table towards a section of the crowd.

The ex-Uruguay international - who includes Deportivo La Coruna, Gremio, Real Sociedad and River Plate among a lengthy list of former clubs - had calmed down by the time he later posted on Twitter.

Socialising with a friend, the 41-year-old showed a sense of humour as he remarked how the dinner table pictured in the tweet was, thankfully, nailed down to the floor.

"Receiving @sebasflores83 visit to brighten a little the day, after the night I had," he wrote. "It [throwing the table] already remains like [an] anecdote, and hopefully the team will leave this bad patch. Oh, just in case, this table is bolted."

As for the league table, the draw left Audax 14th in the 16-team competition. Abreu, meanwhile, has yet to find the net for his latest employers since joining in December 2017.