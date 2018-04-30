I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG

Edinson Cavani is in no rush to leave Paris Saint-Germain and expects to stay for the foreseeable future.

The Uruguayan has enjoyed a brilliant career in France having left Napoli in 2013, becoming the club's all-time leading scorer both in Ligue 1 and all competitions in the process.

Individually, last season was the best of Cavani's career, as he scored 35 times in 36 Ligue 1 games, but PSG were unable to win the title ahead of Monaco.

He could yet get close to that figure this term, as he has 27 with three games to go, and this year his goals have indeed guided PSG to top spot.

While team-mate Neymar continues to be linked with moves away despite only being in Paris for a season, Cavani is eager to stay at the club and continue winning titles.

El Matador to the rescue with the second half brace#PSGEAG pic.twitter.com/81THZ79vc7 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 29, 2018

"I have a contract with Paris," Cavani told Canal Plus. "I am very good here.

"Sometimes it doesn't only depend on the player, it also depends on the inside of the club.

"I'm happy here. I hope to continue to win things with this team and this jersey."

Cavani scored twice in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Guingamp to overtake Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG's leading scorer in Ligue 1.