Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers

Underrated and often outshone, forward Roberto Firmino is enjoying his best campaign yet at Liverpool.

The Brazil international was rewarded for his performances this season with a long-term extension by the Premier League giants on Sunday.

Firmino, 26, has been a fine contributor for Liverpool since his arrival in 2015, but with first Philippe Coutinho and now Mohamed Salah taking centre stage, his displays have sometimes gone under-appreciated.

But he is enjoying his best campaign yet at Anfield and has led the way for the Reds since making the move from Hoffenheim.

We take a look at the Opta numbers behind Firmino's career at Liverpool so far.

"I love the fans. Every time I go into the city centre and see the fans, they always greet me and I feel very well here in the city. The fans are fantastic to me." pic.twitter.com/fcAsC10y5L — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2018

50 – Firmino has scored 50 goals in all competitions for Liverpool – the most of any player since the Brazil star made his debut in August 2015.

32 – He has contributed 32 assists – also a team-high since his arrival. James Milner (29) and Coutinho (24) are the next best.

82 – With 82, he clearly tops the list for goals and assists combined during this period, ahead of Coutinho (62 – 38 goals, 24 assists).

36 – The only Brazilian to score more Premier League goals than Firmino (36) is Coutinho (41), but is seemingly set to surge past his former team-mate.

27 – Firmino has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, easily bettering his previous two tallies of 11 and 12 for Liverpool.

21.3 – After holding a shot conversion rate of 10.3 per cent in each of his first two campaigns at Anfield, he has improved to 21.3 per cent in 2017-18.

42 – With 27 goals and 15 assists, Firmino's direct involvement in 42 goals for Liverpool this season is more than he managed in his first two campaigns combined (40).

8 – He relishes the big occasion, having contributed to eight goals against Manchester City (four goals, four assists) and Arsenal (five goals, three assists) – his best returns against any opponent.