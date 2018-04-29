West Ham 1 Manchester City 4: Hammers hammered by rampant champions

The Manchester City Premier League title party steamed into the London Stadium to reel off a celebratory 4-1 win against an over-matched West Ham.
PFA Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane's 13th minute opener took a decisive deflection off Patrice Evra, whose belated home debut for David Moyes' side was generally a torrid experience, and an unfortunate own goal for former City favourite Pablo Zabaleta brought up 100 league goals this season for Pep Guardiola's men.
A touch of complacency crept into City's work before half-time as Aaron Cresswell's fine free-kick punished an error-strewn passage of play but they were rampant once more after the break.
Gabriel Jesus set in motion the move for his 12th top-flight goal of the campaign before fellow Brazil international Fernandinho got in on the act on his return from suspension.
City are now one shy of Chelsea's Premier League best haul of 103 goals having matched their mark of 30 victories from the 2009-10 season, while tumbling records could not be further from the minds of West Ham, who sit precariously three points above the relegation zone with as many games to play.
West Ham had been pegged into their own half for considerable periods by the time Sane's speculative drive spun off Evra's head to leave goalkeeper Adrian with no chance.
Raheem Sterling ended the game with a trio of assists but snatched at a chance created by Ilkay Gundogan and Sane in the 20th minute, although the second arrived when the winger rounded Adrian and confusion followed.
As West Ham defenders scampered back into the box Kevin De Bruyne arrowed in a low ball that Declan Rice diverted towards his own net, with the final touch coming off Zabaleta.
1 - Pablo Zabaleta is the first player to score an own goal against a side he's previously played for in the Premier League since Jonjo Shelvey vs Liverpool in December 2014. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/GGusRTm7rx— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2018
Sane stumbled when he tried to skip past Adrian in the 35th minute – that wasted opportunity arguably sparing Evra, who clattered through Jesus in the build-up.
City's underworked goalkeeper Ederson then dallied on the ball outside his box and, although Marko Arnautovic was rightly penalised for a foul before rolling home, the incident seemed to spark West Ham.
Gundogan's foul on Edimilson Fernendes should have resulted in a penalty but Cresswell averted controversy by whipping the free-kick past Ederson at his near post.
Adrian did well to beat away a Sterling strike but, as Nicolas Otamendi avoided a second booking for bringing down Manuel Lanzini, it was clear City's early control had loosened.
Guardiola's side needed to relocate top gear and Jesus elevated them again in the 53rd minute.
The Brazil international slid a brilliant pass down the right channel to Sterling and stole in front of Zabaleta to dispatch the return pass.
Referee Neil Swarbrick inexplicably failed to award a penalty when Cresswell swept through Sterling's ankles and the England international was West Ham's chief tormentor as the hour approached.
3 - Raheem Sterling has provided three assists in a single game in all competitions for the first time in his career for either club or country. Strings. pic.twitter.com/0VAPPbor1I— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2018
De Bruyne rattled his cutback just past the top corner and Adrian atoned for a dreadful clearance by denying Sterling in a one-on-one.
The ex-Liverpool man was inevitably the creator for number four as he picked out Fernandinho for an unhurried, unfussy 64th-minute finish.
City were once again enjoying themselves at a ground where they scored nine times in two visits last season, with West Ham engaged in damage limitation - safety still to be secured.
Key Opta stats:
- Manchester City have now scored 102 goals in 35 games this season, the quickest an English top-flight side has reached this milestone in a single campaign since Everton in 1931-32 (32 games).
- This is the fourth occasion that a team has scored 100+ goals in a single Premier League season and the Citizens are the first side to do so twice (also Chelsea 103 in 2009-10, Man City 102 in 2013-14, Liverpool 101 in 2013-14).
- Manchester City have won 30 Premier League games in 2017-18, equalling the English top-flight record for most league wins in a 38-game season (Chelsea 2016-17).
- Manchester City are the first team since Arsenal in 2012-13 to have four different players score 10+ Premier League goals in a single season. Indeed, the other teams to achieve this feat were Chelsea in 2009-10, Chelsea in 2010-11, and Manchester United in 1995-96.
- Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 24 goals in 25 Premier League starts for Man City (18 goals, 6 assists), with the Brazilian netting in each of his last four starts.
- Leroy Sane has scored 10 goals in a single top-flight season for the first time in his career.
- Sane became the first Man City player to both score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists in a single Premier League season (10 goals, 12 assists). However, Raheem Sterling later became the second player to do this for the club (18 goals, 11 assists).
- Raheem Sterling has provided three assists in a single game in all competitions for the first time in his career for either club or country.
- Pablo Zabaleta is the first player to score a Premier League own goal against a side he's previously played for in the competition since Jonjo Shelvey vs Liverpool in December 2014.
- West Ham have conceded 67 goals in the Premier League this term – the most they've shipped in a single season in the competition since 2010-11 (70), when they were relegated.
