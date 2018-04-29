Lucas Vazquez at right-back? Zidane mulls injury woes for Bayern showdown

Zinedine Zidane is ready to press Lucas Vazquez into action at right-back as the Real Madrid boss' injury concerns mount ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Madrid claimed a 2-1 advantage in Munich last week thanks to goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio, and winger Vazquez dropped back to help in defence after Dani Carvajal hobbled off with a hamstring injury during the second half.

The Spain full-back will spend up to three weeks on the sidelines and Nacho Fernandez's struggles with a similar complaint means Zidane has a conundrum to solve.

Discussing his right-back options after a much-changed Madrid beat Leganes 2-1 in LaLiga, Zidane told reporters: "It could be Lucas.

"Nacho hasn't trained with the team. It's very difficult to consider him an option for Tuesday."

Achraf Hakimi made his eighth LaLiga appearance of the season against Leganes but Zidane is seemingly reluctant to start the 19-year-old Morocco international in midweek.

"Achraf is here. He is young. It's his first year with the first team," he said.

"We have to be slow with him. We will see what we do on Tuesday. He played well [against Leganes]. He is learning.

"On Tuesday you will see what we do."

Karim Benzema returned to the Madrid starting XI but the French striker's goal drought continued as strikes from Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral secured victory.

Zidane was left in the increasingly familiar position of defending his countryman.

"I will put on my smile," he added, when asked about Benzema. "I see him like I always do.

"I see him well and maybe others are worried. I'm not."