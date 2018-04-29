Galatasaray beat 10-man Besiktas to stay top of Super Lig

Galatasaray remain on track to win the Super Lig title with a timely 2-0 victory over Istanbul rivals and fellow championship contenders Besiktas on Sunday.
Former Manchester City midfielder Fernando and winger Garry Rodrigues scored either side of half-time to ensure Fatih Terim's men remain a point ahead of second-placed Istanbul Basaksehir, who earlier won 4-1 at Osmanlispor.
Besiktas, champions in the past two seasons, are now four points off the pace with three fixtures remaining, while Fenerbahce are third, three points off top spot.
But the chasing pack must all hope for a slip-up from a Gala side that led from the 23rd minute on Sunday, Fernando tapping in his second of the season from Yuto Nagatomo's low cross.
And they were in full command in the 65th minute as Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic was shown a straight red for hauling down Bafetimbi Gomis in the area, although the former France striker afforded the visitors a brief lifeline by crashing the resulting spot-kick against the crossbar.
The reprieve only lasted five minutes, though, with Cape Verde international Rodrigues firing home at close range to keep the 20-time champions in the box seat.
