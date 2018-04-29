Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4: Magic Messi hat-trick secures LaLiga title

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona regained the title in LaLiga with a pulsating 4-2 win against Deportivo La Coruna, who were relegated.
The runaway leaders headed into Sunday's fixture at the Riazor knowing a point would be enough to win a seventh title in the past 10 seasons and the 25th in their history.
A routine victory looked on the cards from the moment Philippe Coutinho finished Ousmane Dembele's pass, and Messi scored a 30th league goal of the campaign from Luis Suarez's sensational assist to double the lead.
But Depor, who had to win to avoid going down, made a real contest of it.
Lucas Perez deservedly cut the deficit before the break and Emre Colak finished a fine team move to level in the 64th minute.
Ultimately, though, Depor failed to complete the comeback and the brilliant Messi stuck the nail in their Liga coffin with two further late strikes to leave Barca celebrating another title triumph.
It caps a significant turnaround for a Barca side that saw Real Madrid conquer LaLiga and the Champions League last season, while a 5-1 aggregate Supercopa de Espana defeat to their Clasico rivals in August coupled with the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain led to suggestions the Catalan giants were in crisis.
But Barca have quashed those concerns in some style, with Ernesto Valverde able to celebrate a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in his first season as head coach.
Some frailties remain, as exposed by the quarter-final Champions League collapse to Roma, but the possibility of an unprecedented unbeaten LaLiga season is realistic with four matches to go, albeit they must negotiate next weekend's Clasico to keep that dream alive.
Andres Iniesta, who made a late cameo, will also depart Camp Nou with a ninth LaLiga crown, the Spain great announcing this week he will leave the club after a 22-year association.
CHAMPIOOONS!!!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 29, 2018
It's not just this season's title.
It's not just our 25th @LaLiga .
It's a historic decade.
7 championships out of 10! #7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/5cy1GNLVib
It took just seven minutes for Barca to make the breakthrough. The ball was worked to the right of the area where Dembele kept his composure, having seemingly been foiled, to pick out Coutinho, who curled a sumptuous first-time effort into the left-side of the goal.
Depor responded well and thought they had an equaliser when Perez tapped in after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had brilliantly saved Raul Albentosa's header, but the celebrations were curtailed by the offside flag.
Messi saw a 30-yard free-kick expertly saved by Ruben Martinez before desperate Depor twice went close, first Borja Valle failed to make clean contact with Michael Krohn-Dehli's teasing cross before Fabian Schar inexplicably headed over from six yards.
Barca doubled their lead in style in the 38th minute when Suarez lofted an exquisite outside-of-the-boot pass in the path of the onrushing Messi to side-foot home on the volley.
The visitors were caught cold almost immediately, though, as Perez swept home Valle's tee up.
And Depor were level in the 64th minute. Valle made a great run in behind the Barca defence, held the ball up and fired across goal to Celso Borges, who cleverly laid into the path of Emre to complete a fine team move.
Barca were momentarily rattled, but Messi and Suarez both missed great chances before Depor's brave resistance was broken for good.
Messi and Suarez combined brilliantly in a crowded penalty area before the former rolled the ball into the wide-open goal.
And the Argentina legend put the icing on the cake, combining with Suarez and namesake Denis once more before applying the cool finish.
Final whistle at Riazor!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 29, 2018
@LaLiga Champions
Deportivo 2-4 FC Barcelona
Lucas Pérez and Çolak / Coutinho and Messi (3) #DeporBarça #7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/RuofmCfiym
Key Opta stats:
- Barcelona have won their 25th LaLiga title, and the seventh in the last ten league seasons.
- Barcelona have won LaLiga's title with four games remaining; the Spanish top-flight record in this century.
- Barcelona won their eighth double of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, the fourth in the last 10 seasons.
- Lionel Messi is the first player in LaLiga history to score 30+ goals in seven different seasons (32 goals in 2017-18).
- Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals at the Riazor in LaLiga, his favourite away ground.
- Luis Suarez is the first player to assist Lionel Messi for three goals in the same game in all competitions.
- Only Dani Alves (42) and Andres Iniesta (36) has assisted in more Lionel Messi's goals than Luis Suarez (34) in all competitions. Today, the Uruguayan player has surpassed Xavi Hernandez's 31 assists to Messi.
- Philippe Coutinho has scored in back-to-back games for the first time at Barcelona in all competitions.
- The Brazilian player has been involved in 10 goals in his last 11 games for Barcelona in all competitions (four goals and six assists).
- Ousmane Dembele has made five assists in his last seven starts in LaLiga.
- The Frenchman has delivered six assists in LaLiga, two for Luis Suarez's goals, two for Lionel Messi's goals and two for Coutinho's goals.
- Deportivo have been relegated from La Liga for the 11th time, equalling Betis and Real Murcia as the teams to have been relegated most often.
|Cavani moves clear of Ibrahimovic in PSG scoring charts
|Barcelona 2017-18: Five key matches in LaLiga title triumph
|Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga´s record-setting champions in Opta numbers
|Busquets pinpoints Atleti triumph as moment Barca won the title
|Barcelona 2017-18: Boring old Messi takes first step to greatest achievement
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Guingamp 2: Cavani double sees champions salvage a draw
|Barcelona 2017-18: Iniesta´s LaLiga triumphs
|Barcelona clinch LaLiga title
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4: Magic Messi hat-trick secures LaLiga title
|Stoger still confident of Champions League qualification
|These players have given everything - Sarri will not criticise beaten Napoli
|Fellaini close to signing new Manchester United contract, Mourinho claims
|Galatasaray beat 10-man Besiktas to stay top of Super Lig
|Mourinho: Lukaku could miss FA Cup final
|Mkhitaryan, Ospina injured ahead of Europa League semi-final
|Liverpool advise travelling fans ahead of Roma second leg
|Wenger surprised by Ferguson gift on Old Trafford farewell
|Inexperienced Milan must learn lessons - Gattuso
|Mourinho satisfied to secure Champions League qualification
|Fiorentina 3 Napoli 0: Partenopei title dream fading as Simeone punishes 10 men
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target but Stoger´s men settle for draw
|Guardiola claims Hart departure was his toughest decision
|Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1: Late Fellaini header downs Wenger´s callow Gunners
|Simeone issues Atleti rallying cry ahead of crunch Arsenal clash
|Gameiro: Scrappy Atleti win vital to maintain advantage over Madrid
|Guardiola plans hairdresser trip to prepare for trophy presentation
|Firmino pens long-term extension with Liverpool
|Deportivo Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro puts the title onus on Barca
|Mandzukic a doubt for Serie A run-in after Vecino´s horror tackle
|Ferguson presents Wenger with gift ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal
|Vardy issues apology after ´shambolic´ Leicester City display
|West Ham 1 Manchester City 4: Hammers hammered by rampant champions
|Bologna 1 AC Milan 2: Relief for Gattuso as Rossoneri hold on
|Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in much-changed Arsenal team
|Manchester City bring up 100 goals in record time
|Ferguson: Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry made the Premier League
|Alaba and Martinez on track to face Madrid, Robben trains alone
|Injured Stindl ruled out of Germany´s World Cup plans
|Rodgers proud of ´outstanding´ Celtic after Rangers rout seals Premiership title
|Celtic 5 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ side wrap up Premiership title by humiliating rivals again
|Montella ´very sorry´ for Sevilla failure
|Coleman sacked by stricken Sunderland as Short sale confirmed
|Mayoral to leave Real Madrid in search of minutes
|Chievo sack Maran with Serie A status under threat
|Liverpool won´t sit back against Roma - Gomez
|Bayern debut star Dorsch wants to leave
|Jesus delays over fresh Manchester City contract
|Lucas Vazquez at right-back? Zidane mulls injury woes for Bayern showdown
|Pogba relationship with Mourinho ´very good´ at Manchester United
|Salah season ´something incredible´, says Mane
|MLS Review: Atlanta go top, Galaxy beaten
|Allegri: Napoli will win their remaining games
|Real Madrid not interested in Lewandowski – Matthaus
|Mourinho hoping to match Wenger longevity
|Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d´Italia collapse
|Nothing is ever certain in football - Allegri unsure of Scudetto despite Derby d´Italia triumph
|Roma president condemns ´f****** morons´ tarnishing club´s reputation
|Iniesta to Manchester City is ´fake news´ - Guardiola
|Championship Review: Cardiff reclaim second as promotion battle goes to the wire
|Inter 2 Juventus 3: Dramatic Derby d´Italia triumph keeps Allegri´s men on track
|Real Madrid need new level to beat Bayern - Zidane
|Anything can happen - Conte not giving up top-four hopes
|Lewandowski always trains well - Heynckes refutes rumours
|Cahill targets maximum points haul from remaining games
|Hodgson reckons Palace are safe after Leicester rout
|Hughes: Southampton giving everything to avoid drop
|Real Madrid 2 Leganes 1: Bale makes bid for Bayern Munich start
|Swansea City 0 Chelsea 1: Blues keep Champions League ambitions alive
|Burnley fans ´shameful´ in booing Bong over Rodriguez race row - Hughton
|Gilberto praises Iniesta´s beautiful play
|We all have a lot to lose, says Milan coach Gattuso
|West Brom did everything we asked, says Moore
|I can´t do any more – Allardyce
|Fabregas joins Rooney, Giggs and Lampard in landmark club
|Bournemouth victory one of the most important in Saints´ history - Tadic
|Valverde: Guards of honour can be humiliating
|Empoli seal swift Serie A return as champions
|Iniesta cannot be replaced at Barcelona - Valverde
|Cologne relegated, Fortuna Dusseldorf return to Bundesliga
|Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1: Two-goal Tadic sparks life into Saints´ survival bid
|Newcastle United 0 West Brom 1: Phillips keeps Baggies hopes alive
|Burnley 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Stalemate edges Seagulls towards survival
|Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 2: Tosun and Gueye down Terriers
|Crystal Palace 5 Leicester City 0: Zaha dazzles as Eagles edge towards safety
|Struggling Sevilla sack Montella, appoint Caparros
|Bayern Munich 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac fails to halt future employers
|Mane ready for Liverpool´s trip to Roma
|Klopp accepts Stoke draw after penalty controversy
|Henderson bemoans ´blatant´ penalty denial for Liverpool
|Bayern name youngest starting XI since 1971
|Sydney FC 2 Melbourne Victory 3 (aet): Antonis goes from zero to hero in semi-final
|Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0: Salah draws rare blank as relegation looms for Potters
|Griezmann, Saul and Oblak to miss Deportivo Alaves clash
|There´s no excuse for my behaviour, admits contrite Simeone
|Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern
|Liverpool v Stoke City: Mane sits out but Salah and Firmino start
|Neymar´s World Cup recovery on track, Brazil doctor claims
|Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri
|Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot
|Serie A title race: Do Juventus or Napoli have easier matches in Scudetto battle?
|Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run
|Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp
|Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
|De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
|Conte: No contact with PSG