Barcelona clinch LaLiga title

Barcelona have won LaLiga for the 25th time in their history after beating Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 on Sunday.

The Catalans have completely dominated Spain's top flight this season and completed the job with four games to go thanks to a goal from Philippe Coutinho and a Lionel Mess hat-trick at the Riazor.

It marks a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge and completes a remarkable turnaround in fortunes over the past eight months.

Last August, Barca had been battered 5-1 over two legs by Clasico rivals Real Madrid – who triumphed in Spain and Europe last season - in the Supercopa de Espana and had seen one of their MSN triumvirate depart following Neymar's lucrative sale to Paris Saint-Germain.

Andres Iniesta will also now leave Camp Nou with a ninth LaLiga triumph with the Spain great having announced he will leave the Catalan giants after a trophy-laden 22-year association with the club.

For Valverde, the focus will now turn towards Barca completing an unprecedented unbeaten season in LaLiga.

Madrid will be the first team to try and deny them that honour in next weekend's Clasico, while Barca still also have to face Villareal, Levante and Real Sociedad.