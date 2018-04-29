Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga´s record-setting champions in Opta numbers

Barcelona have reclaimed the LaLiga title after a dominant x-x victory over struggling Deportivo La Coruna secured the crown for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Having already clinched the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla, Barca made light work of Deportivo at the Riazor on Sunday to clinch the title with four games of a marvellous campaign in which they have yet to lose to spare.

There was a slight blip in mid-season, allowing Atletico Madrid to close the gap, but a 1-0 victory at Camp Nou - courtesy of a stunning Lionel Messi free-kick - all but ended the title race.

It marks a fantastic debut season in charge of the Blaugrana for former Athletic Bilbao boss Valverde, who arrived to little fanfare last May, with Barca securing their first title since 2014-15.

Here we look at the best Opta stats from Barca's outstanding season.





25 – Barca have now won their 25th LaLiga title, only Real Madrid, with 33 triumphs, have claimed more.

4 – Barca have won the title with four games remaining. This is a new Spanish top-flight record in the 21st century.

34 – Valverde's side have gone 34 league fixtures unbeaten since the start of the campaign. This has surpassed the previous record of 32 set by Real Sociedad in 1979-80.

26 – Barca have won 26 LaLiga games on their way to the title, only dropping points eight times.

3 – Should Barca remain unbeaten, they will be the third LaLiga champion to go the entire season without losing, and the first side since Madrid in 1932.

41 – Barca are unbeaten in their last 41 LaLiga games, and they have set a new record of consecutive unbeaten fixtures for any team.

16 – The Blaugrana have had 16 different goalscorers in LaLiga this season. Messi, with 29, is their top scorer in the league.