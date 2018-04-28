Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature when Real Madrid take on Leganes on Saturday, with Zinedine Zidane resting him ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who has scored 26 goals in his last 15 appearances in all competitions for Madrid, has been left out of the matchday squad for Leganes' visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on a weekend that could see Barcelona crowned as LaLiga champions.

Club captain Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have also been granted a break, with Marcelo the only experienced defender selected by Zidane. Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal and Isco all miss out through injury.

Madrid are four points behind second-place Atletico Madrid in LaLiga but have a game in hand over their city-rivals.

The Champions League title-holders claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their semi-final against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.