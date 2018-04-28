Newcastle United 0 West Brom 1: Phillips keeps Baggies hopes alive

West Brom kept their slim survival hopes alive as Matt Phillips scored only his second Premier League goal of the season to secure a 1-0 victory at Newcastle United.
The Baggies knew only three points on Saturday would be enough to save them from their 10th relegation from the top-flight and caretaker boss Darren Moore got exactly what he wanted, keeping his unbeaten run in charge of the Baggies intact.
Jake Livermore combined superbly with Phillips for the game's only goal, the former floating a pass across the defence that allowed the Scotland international to smash a fine finish past on-loan home goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Newcastle had chances to equalise, Kenedy hitting the post and Ben Foster's heroics preventing Dwight Gayle from heading home in the dying moments of the first half.
The win leaves West Brom - who beat Manchester United and drew with Liverpool in their previous two games - five points adrift of safety, with two matches still to play against Tottenham and Crystal Palace, and relegation to the second tier still looks likely.
Swansea could relegate the Baggies in Saturday's late kick-off if they manage to secure victory against Chelsea, but West Brom's significant improvement under Moore has nevertheless given them a sniff.
Ben Foster makes a superb save to claw away @dwightgayle's header during the first half.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 28, 2018
The Baggies still lead 1-0 at St. James' Park with just over 25 minutes plus stoppages to play. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/xlsEBt65BU
A slow start saw few opportunities created, although James McClean flashed an effort across the face of goal for the visitors and Gayle, who replaced Islam Slimani in attack for Newcastle, brought a routine save from Foster with a snap shot.
West Brom sparked the game into life by grabbing the opening goal after 28 minutes. Phillips latched onto a superb floated ball from Livermore to charge past Paul Dummett and smash home into the far corner of the net, giving Dubravka no chance.
The hosts almost pulled level with a slick attacking move six minutes later, as Chelsea loanee Kenedy combined with Ayoze Perez to beat the offside trap before poking against the post.
Rafael Benitez’s side came close again in the final minutes of the first half, but Gayle's header was brilliantly kept out by Foster, who clawed the ball off the line to ensure the visitors maintained their advantage.
Emphatic!#NEWWBA pic.twitter.com/ls79UxdMBF
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 28, 2018
Jay Rodriguez was presented with a golden opportunity to extend West Brom's advantage just minutes after the restart, but mis-kicked his volley, and Salomon Rondon also wasted a decent chance, smashing off target after finding space inside the box.
Benitez threw on Slimani and Jacob Murphy in an attempt to turn the game around but the Magpies struggled to find the form that had seen them win four of their previous five league games heading into the tie.
Slimani and Craig Dawson were each fortunate to escape red cards as tempers flared late on, with the West Brom man appearing to deliberately stand on the foot of the Algeria international, who responded with an aggressive kick. Neither incident was spotted by referee David Coote.
West Brom held firm to secure a valuable victory, just their second away from home against the Magpies in 16 visits, and a rare clean sheet, their first in 24 trips to St. James' Park since September 1977.
Key Opta Facts:
- In just four games, Darren Moore (W2 D2 L0) has won more Premier League games for West Brom than Alan Pardew (W1 D5 L12), and as many as Tony Pulis (W2 D4 L6) did this season.
- This was Rafael Benitez's first Premier League defeat against West Brom as manager (W7 D1 L1), meaning Stoke City are now the side he has faced the most without defeat in the competition (7 games).
- There were 15 shots in the second half in this game (10 for Newcastle, 5 for West Brom), but none were on target.
|Burnley fans ´shameful´ in booing Bong over Rodriguez race row - Hughton
|Gilberto praises Iniesta´s beautiful play
|We all have a lot to lose, says Milan coach Gattuso
|West Brom did everything we asked, says Moore
|I can´t do any more – Allardyce
|Fabregas joins Rooney, Giggs and Lampard in landmark club
|Bournemouth victory one of the most important in Saints´ history - Tadic
|Valverde: Guards of honour can be humiliating
|Empoli seal swift Serie A return as champions
|Cologne relegated, Fortuna Dusseldorf return to Bundesliga
|Iniesta cannot be replaced at Barcelona - Valverde
|Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1: Two-goal Tadic sparks life into Saints´ survival bid
|Newcastle United 0 West Brom 1: Phillips keeps Baggies hopes alive
|Burnley 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Stalemate edges Seagulls towards survival
|Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 2: Tosun and Gueye down Terriers
|Crystal Palace 5 Leicester City 0: Zaha dazzles as Eagles edge towards safety
|Struggling Sevilla sack Montella, appoint Caparros
|Bayern Munich 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac fails to halt future employers
|Mane ready for Liverpool´s trip to Roma
|Klopp accepts Stoke draw after penalty controversy
|Henderson bemoans ´blatant´ penalty denial for Liverpool
|Bayern name youngest starting XI since 1971
|Sydney FC 2 Melbourne Victory 3 (aet): Antonis goes from zero to hero in semi-final
|Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0: Salah draws rare blank as relegation looms for Potters
|Griezmann, Saul and Oblak to miss Deportivo Alaves clash
|There´s no excuse for my behaviour, admits contrite Simeone
|Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern
|Liverpool v Stoke City: Mane sits out but Salah and Firmino start
|Neymar´s World Cup recovery on track, Brazil doctor claims
|Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri
|Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot
|Serie A title race: Do Juventus or Napoli have easier matches in Scudetto battle?
|Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run
|Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp
|Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
|De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
|Conte: No contact with PSG
|Iniesta: I will never forget today
|Wenger has no regrets over rejecting Manchester United
|Neymar ´fell in love´ with Barcelona icon Iniesta´s football
|Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
|Fulham 2 Sunderland 1: Mitrovic header piles pressure on Cardiff
|FIFA bans CBF president Del Nero for life over bribes
|Too soon to compare Sane to Giggs, says Guardiola
|Vieira 100 per cent ready to manage Arsenal, says Pires
|Best win percentage, most points per game – The numbers behind Emery´s PSG reign
|Liverpool hold ´positive and productive´ talks ahead of Roma tie
|Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventus
|Rodgers ´surprised´ by Gerrard´s Rangers link
|Fabregas doubts Salah will leave Liverpool
|Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
|Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
|Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
|Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
|Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
|Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
|He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
|669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
|Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
|Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
|Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
|Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
|Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
|Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
|Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
|Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
|Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
|Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
|Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
|The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
|Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
|WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
|Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
|WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
|´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
|Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
|World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
|Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
|Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
|Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
|Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
|Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
|Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
|Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
|Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
|Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
|Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
|Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
|Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
|I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
|Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
|Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
|Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
|Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
|Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
|You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
|Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos