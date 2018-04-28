Sadio Mane has been left out of Liverpool's matchday squad to face Stoke City but Jurgen Klopp has made few other concessions to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Roma.
Mane missed training on Thursday and Klopp confirmed the Senegal forward would face a late fitness test.
It has been decided his participation against Paul Lambert's relegation threatened side is not worth the risk, but the other members of Liverpool's potent three-man forward line – PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – start.
Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson and James Milner drop to the bench from the XI that beat Roma 5-2 on Tuesday at Anfield, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.
Today's team to face @stokecity... pic.twitter.com/xD4IjNDShW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 28 April 2018
Oxlade-Chamberlain's midweek replacement Georginio Wijnaldum comes into Klopp's starting line-up along with Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Danny Ings.
Kurt Zouma replaces Glen Johnson in the only change for Stoke, who could be relegated on Saturday if they lose and other results go against them.
One change to today's starting XI against @LFC as @KurtZouma replaces Glen Johnson, who misses out this afternoon.— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) 28 April 2018
Charlie Adam returns to the bench at his former club.#SCFC pic.twitter.com/SABn9afU8I
|Bayern name youngest starting XI since 1971
|Sydney FC 2 Melbourne Victory 3 (aet): Antonis goes from zero to hero in semi-final
|Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0: Salah draws rare blank as relegation looms for Potters
|Griezmann, Saul and Oblak to miss Deportivo Alaves clash
|There´s no excuse for my behaviour, admits contrite Simeone
|Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern
|Liverpool v Stoke City: Mane sits out but Salah and Firmino start
|Neymar´s World Cup recovery on track, Brazil doctor claims
|Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri
|Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot
|Serie A title race: Do Juventus or Napoli have easier matches in Scudetto battle?
|Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run
|Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp
|Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
|De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
|Conte: No contact with PSG
|Iniesta: I will never forget today
|Wenger has no regrets over rejecting Manchester United
|Neymar ´fell in love´ with Barcelona icon Iniesta´s football
|Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
|Fulham 2 Sunderland 1: Mitrovic header piles pressure on Cardiff
|FIFA bans CBF president Del Nero for life over bribes
|Too soon to compare Sane to Giggs, says Guardiola
|Vieira 100 per cent ready to manage Arsenal, says Pires
|Best win percentage, most points per game – The numbers behind Emery´s PSG reign
|Liverpool hold ´positive and productive´ talks ahead of Roma tie
|Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventus
|Rodgers ´surprised´ by Gerrard´s Rangers link
|Fabregas doubts Salah will leave Liverpool
|Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
|Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
|Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
|Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
|Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
|Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
|He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
|669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
|Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
|Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
|Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
|Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
|Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
|Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
|Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
|Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
|Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
|Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
|Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
|The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
|Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
|WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
|Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
|WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
|´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
|Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
|World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
|Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
|Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
|Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
|Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
|Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
|Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
|Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
|Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
|Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
|Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
|Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
|Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
|I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
|Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
|Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
|Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
|Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
|Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
|You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
|Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos