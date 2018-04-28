Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is nearing a return from injury and could make his comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion next month, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Lallana has not played since Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace in March after sustaining a hamstring injury.

But the 29-year-old England international could return before the end of the season, with Klopp suggesting Liverpool's fixture against Brighton May 13.

"Adam is here doing his fitness work. He's not injured anymore but he's not fit yet," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's visit of lowly Stoke City.

"We hope still that one or two games might be possible for him. We will see.

"There is no chance for the weekend, no chance for Wednesday and then it could be difficult [for Chelsea].

"Maybe possible for Brighton for Adam. We have to see."