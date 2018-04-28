Hodgson reckons Palace are safe after Leicester rout

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expects his side to avoid relegation from the Premier League after a 5-0 battering of Leicester City moved the Eagles onto 38 points with two games left to play.
Palace are 11th in the table, six points clear of 18th-place Southampton who have a game in hand, and Hodgson will take his side to Stoke City before they entertain bottom club West Brom on the final day of the season.
The win over Leicester was Palace's third in six matches and extended their unbeaten run to four games.
Hodgson, who picked out Ruben Loftus-Cheek as his side's star player on the day, said: "The important thing about today was that the pressure was on us. We had to make sure that it was transformed into points.
RH: The important thing about today was that the pressure was on us. We had to make sure that it was transformed into points. pic.twitter.com/rOApfqq9gK— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 28, 2018
"We made certain that the quality of the performance led to goals. That was very satisfying and it was a great.
"With 38 points and a good goal difference I think we will be okay. It's dangerous to some extent because miracles do happen.
"You'd need to be Billy Beane to work out all the mathematical possibilities. I always thought if we got to 36 points with a good goal difference, we'd have a good chance of staying up.
"I am very proud of the work that has been done at this club since September. I want to share that with my staff and the players."
Leicester boss Claude Puel reflected on a hamstring injury to Wilfred Ndidi and a red card for Marc Albrighton as key moments in his side's defeat.
The Foxes were already 2-0 down by the time they lost Ndidi and Albrighton following goals from Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur, and Palace added three more in the final 10 minutes through Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke.
"At 2-0 we lost all the balance to the team and there wasn't enough desire," said Puel. "We tried to change it tactically at half-time, but the injury to Ndidi and the red card made it really difficult. Tough day.
"The red card was harsh. It was a battle between two players, both making contact. It happened during a crazy five minutes with the injury to Ndidi that left the team so imbalanced. We needed to react in the second half and this scenario made it impossible.
"We didn't show enough intensity or desire during the first half, Crystal Palace played well and took confidence from that. We need to make sure our attitude is right during the remaining games of the season."
|Iniesta to Manchester City is ´fake news´ - Guardiola
|Championship Review: Cardiff reclaim second as promotion battle goes to the wire
|Inter 2 Juventus 3: Dramatic Derby d´Italia triumph keeps Allegri´s men on track
|Real Madrid need new level to beat Bayern - Zidane
|Anything can happen - Conte not giving up top-four hopes
|Lewandowski always trains well - Heynckes refutes rumours
|Cahill targets maximum points haul from remaining games
|Hodgson reckons Palace are safe after Leicester rout
|Hughes: Southampton giving everything to avoid drop
|Real Madrid 2 Leganes 1: Bale makes bid for Bayern Munich start
|Swansea City 0 Chelsea 1: Blues keep Champions League ambitions alive
|Burnley fans ´shameful´ in booing Bong over Rodriguez race row - Hughton
|Gilberto praises Iniesta´s beautiful play
|We all have a lot to lose, says Milan coach Gattuso
|West Brom did everything we asked, says Moore
|I can´t do any more – Allardyce
|Fabregas joins Rooney, Giggs and Lampard in landmark club
|Bournemouth victory one of the most important in Saints´ history - Tadic
|Valverde: Guards of honour can be humiliating
|Empoli seal swift Serie A return as champions
|Iniesta cannot be replaced at Barcelona - Valverde
|Cologne relegated, Fortuna Dusseldorf return to Bundesliga
|Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1: Two-goal Tadic sparks life into Saints´ survival bid
|Newcastle United 0 West Brom 1: Phillips keeps Baggies hopes alive
|Burnley 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Stalemate edges Seagulls towards survival
|Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 2: Tosun and Gueye down Terriers
|Crystal Palace 5 Leicester City 0: Zaha dazzles as Eagles edge towards safety
|Struggling Sevilla sack Montella, appoint Caparros
|Bayern Munich 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac fails to halt future employers
|Mane ready for Liverpool´s trip to Roma
|Klopp accepts Stoke draw after penalty controversy
|Henderson bemoans ´blatant´ penalty denial for Liverpool
|Bayern name youngest starting XI since 1971
|Sydney FC 2 Melbourne Victory 3 (aet): Antonis goes from zero to hero in semi-final
|Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0: Salah draws rare blank as relegation looms for Potters
|Griezmann, Saul and Oblak to miss Deportivo Alaves clash
|There´s no excuse for my behaviour, admits contrite Simeone
|Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern
|Liverpool v Stoke City: Mane sits out but Salah and Firmino start
|Neymar´s World Cup recovery on track, Brazil doctor claims
|Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri
|Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot
|Serie A title race: Do Juventus or Napoli have easier matches in Scudetto battle?
|Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run
|Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp
|Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
|De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
|Conte: No contact with PSG
|Iniesta: I will never forget today
|Wenger has no regrets over rejecting Manchester United
|Neymar ´fell in love´ with Barcelona icon Iniesta´s football
|Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
|Fulham 2 Sunderland 1: Mitrovic header piles pressure on Cardiff
|FIFA bans CBF president Del Nero for life over bribes
|Too soon to compare Sane to Giggs, says Guardiola
|Vieira 100 per cent ready to manage Arsenal, says Pires
|Best win percentage, most points per game – The numbers behind Emery´s PSG reign
|Liverpool hold ´positive and productive´ talks ahead of Roma tie
|Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventus
|Rodgers ´surprised´ by Gerrard´s Rangers link
|Fabregas doubts Salah will leave Liverpool
|Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
|Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
|Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
|Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
|Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
|Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
|He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
|669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
|Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
|Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
|Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
|Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
|Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
|Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
|Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
|Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
|Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
|Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
|Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
|The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
|Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
|WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
|Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
|WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
|´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
|Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
|World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
|Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
|Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
|Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
|Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
|Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
|Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
|Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
|Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
|Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
|Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
|Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
|Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
|I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
|Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
|Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
|Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
|Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
|Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
|You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
|Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal