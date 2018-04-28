Gilberto praises Iniesta´s beautiful play

Brazil's World Cup winning midfielder Gilberto Silva has heaped immense praise onto Andres Iniesta, stating it's 'easy to enjoy' the 33-year-old's style of play.
Iniesta confirmed on Friday that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after winning eight LaLiga titles, six Copa del Rey and four Champions League crowns.
Gilberto, who won the Premier League title during his time with Arsenal, was full of praise for the scorer of Spain's World Cup winning goal in 2010, dubbing him a master.
"It's amazing. Iniesta, he's like a master of the game in the middle of the park, and the way he plays, the ability, it looks so easy for him. Maybe not (easy) for me to play the way he plays," Gilberto said, speaking at the Tokyo leg of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola.
We are so happy to be joined by @GilbertoSilva in Tokyo! Thanks for joining #TrophyTour! #ReadyFor pic.twitter.com/6J0y6aTX9Q— Trophy Tour (@TrophyTour) April 27, 2018
"But he's the kind of player- you don't need to support Barcelona and maybe you don't need to enjoy football a hundred per cent. But if you see the way he plays, it's so easy to enjoy the way he does things. Very nice and beautiful way to play football."
Iniesta – who has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League - could clinch his ninth LaLiga trophy tomorrow when Barca travel to Deportivo La Coruna.
