Fabregas joins Rooney, Giggs and Lampard in landmark club

Cesc Fabregas has become the first non-British player to register 50 goals and 100 assists in Premier League history.

The Chelsea midfielder scored reached his half century of goals in the English top flight with a wonderful whipped finish in the fourth minute of the Blues' visit to Swansea City on Saturday.

Three other players have achieved the feat before the Spaniard – Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs.

The 30-year-old made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in 2004 before joining Barcelona in 2011. He returned to London in 2014, joining Chelsea for more than £30million.