Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri

In the Allianz Stadium press room after Kalidou Koulibaly powered home a 90th-minute winner for Napoli to blow the Serie A title race wide open, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri had reached the end of his tether.
Asked why his reigning champions, chasing a seventh consecutive Scudetto, were not playing well at a crunch moment in the season, the 50-year-old's face was a picture of perplexed incredulity.
"The quality of our play?" he began. "For four years, Juventus have been playing 57 matches a year, you know? I don't understand. How many do the others play? They're finished in December.
"Good Lord! They go out of the cup, out of everything else. We play 57 matches a year."
Allegri, who will lead Juve in a crunch Derby d'Italia at Inter on Saturday, was just getting started.
"Getting to the final of the Italian Cup is not easy, we've done it for the past four years. We've played in the Champions League for the past four years. Twice we've got to the final, twice we've been eliminated late on.
"Guys, we need calm. You're making me lose my patience and I have a lot. This is useless for the team."
As much as Allegri claimed that such negativity was bad for his players, it was hard to escape the impression things had got personal. He is not wrong to say he has a lot of patience.
Discontent at Juventus after the Italian champs opened the door to Napoli?— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) 28 April 2018
No chance, according to Massimiliano Allegri.#InterJuve #DerbydItalia pic.twitter.com/lSJdxee0w0
The unwanted Milan reject
Allegri's reception when he was appointed successor to club icon Antonio Conte on July 16, 2014 could best be described as lukewarm.
Sure, he won Serie A with AC Milan in 2010-11 but he also oversaw the ill-fated decision to let Andrea Pirlo join Juventus during the subsequent close season, a move that came to symbolise a power shift in Italian football, with Conte's men motoring towards three straight Scudetti.
Six months earlier, Allegri had been sacked with Milan languishing in 11th place, six points above the relegation zone and 30 shy of a galloping Juve. He hardly looked like the man to follow Conte, the inspirational figure who restored pride and glory to Juventus after their fall from grace during the Calciopoli scandal.
The former Cagliari and Sassuolo boss duly added title number four to the run and completed a domestic double with the Coppa Italia – a feat his esteemed predecessor never managed. Juve were even dreaming of Champions League glory before Barcelona, MSN and all, pulled away from them to a 3-1 win in an absorbing 2015 final in Berlin.
But this was just Allegri the aziendalista, the company man – a reputation he unfairly acquired after Silvio Berlusconi brought him to San Siro and one that stuck as star men headed unchecked for the exit door to hasten Milan's decline – winning with Conte's team. Big deal.
A domestic double! #4Ju33 #CAMP10NI pic.twitter.com/ysWTXUl3As— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 20 May 2015
Exits, entrances and Allegri's Juventus
From the XI that started against Barcelona in 2015, Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez played their last games for Juventus. A year later, Alvaro Morata and Paul Pogba departed, while Kingsley Coman had joined Vidal in making waves in Munich and not Turin.
Still, Allegri's Juventus kept winning. Two more doubles followed, along with more Champions League heartache in the 2017 final in Cardiff. After that crushing 4-1 loss to Real Madrid, Dani Alves and defensive lynchpin Leonardo Bonucci moved on. Still, Juventus kept winning. Another double is within reach.
Despite losing such a prime collection of talent, Allegri's shrewd transfer dealings have reflected the pragmatism and adaptability of his tactical approach. While his Juventus lack the visceral thrills of Conte's blood and sweat operation, they are a more cerebral outfit.
Having picked up the reins committed to Conte's favoured 3-5-2, Allegri gradually phased in the 4-3-1-2 he enjoyed success with at Milan to combine the dazzling array of Pirlo, Vidal, Pogba and Claudio Marchisio.
A 4-2-3-1, with Mario Mandzukic reinvented as a wide-left attacker, became a feature last season, while the introduction of France international Blaise Matuidi's box-to-box capabilities alongside esteemed playmaker Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira has allowed a 4-3-3 at times this term.
This flexibility means a Juventus where Paulo Dybala – recent form struggles aside – and Douglas Costa can cause havoc and Gonzalo Higuain can gorge on goals if the mood takes. Alternatively, they can shut down and strangle opponents. It is a triumph of Allegri's coaching and intrinsic feel for the right in-game adjustments.
Speed— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 26, 2018
Skill
Precision @douglascosta #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/ifQe8Z6hPz
A worthy rival
Another problem Allegri has in terms of receiving due credit is Juventus' monolithic status in Italy. Fuelled by the Agnelli family's Fiat empire and drawing fans from across the country, those who do not love them loathe them.
Winning Serie A is, in the eyes of many, simply what Juventus are supposed to do. Napoli's underdog charge under the maverick Maurizio Sarri – despite losing Higuain to big bucks Juve – is one for the romantics.
But, as much as Napoli might seem like a colossal nuisance to Allegri as he tends to the mental scars of that heroic failure in Madrid, they might end up being the best thing to happen to a man linked to prime Premier League posts at Chelsea and Arsenal.
Great sporting deeds are defined as much by the opponent overcome as the achievement itself. You cannot rank Muhammad Ali without considering Joe Frazier, nor Ayrton Senna independently of Alain Prost. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are forever intertwined.
Processions to titles can dull the senses. Facing down a swashbuckling Napoli who bloodied Juventus in their own back yard finally gives Allegri a chance to remove any lingering doubt over his elite credentials. It has taken a lot of patience.
|Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern
|Liverpool v Stoke City: Mane sits out but Salah and Firmino start
|Neymar´s World Cup recovery on track, Brazil doctor claims
|Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri
|Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot
|Serie A title race: Do Juventus or Napoli have easier matches in Scudetto battle?
|Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run
|Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp
|Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
|De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
|Conte: No contact with PSG
|Iniesta: I will never forget today
|Wenger has no regrets over rejecting Manchester United
|Neymar ´fell in love´ with Barcelona icon Iniesta´s football
|Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
|Fulham 2 Sunderland 1: Mitrovic header piles pressure on Cardiff
|FIFA bans CBF president Del Nero for life over bribes
|Too soon to compare Sane to Giggs, says Guardiola
|Vieira 100 per cent ready to manage Arsenal, says Pires
|Best win percentage, most points per game – The numbers behind Emery´s PSG reign
|Liverpool hold ´positive and productive´ talks ahead of Roma tie
|Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventus
|Rodgers ´surprised´ by Gerrard´s Rangers link
|Fabregas doubts Salah will leave Liverpool
|Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
|Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
|Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
|Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
|Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
|Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
|He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
|669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
|Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
|Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
|Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
|Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
|Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
|Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
|Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
|Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
|Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
|Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
|Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
|The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
|Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
|WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
|Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
|WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
|´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
|Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
|World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
|Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
|Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
|Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
|Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
|Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
|Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
|Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
|Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
|Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
|Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
|Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
|Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
|I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
|Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
|Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
|Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
|Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
|Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
|You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
|Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos