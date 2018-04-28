Crystal Palace 5 Leicester City 0: Zaha dazzles as Eagles edge towards safety

A Wilfried Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace all but confirmed their Premier League survival with a comfortable 5-0 win over Leicester City at Selhurst Park.
The Ivory Coast international was once again in imperious form to move the Eagles six points above the relegation zone and within touching distance of safety.
The 25-year-old has endured a difficult week after being booked for diving during last weekend's 0-0 draw with Watford, but will make headlines now for the right reasons after a dazzling display.
In a first half that was played at breakneck speed, Zaha kept his cool to emphatically finish a flowing team move after 17 minutes.
He was denied a second by Ben Hamer soon after, but turned provider for James McArthur in the 38th minute as Roy Hodgson's side scored the second their dominance deserved.
Marc Albrighton took drastic action to prevent Zaha netting a third shortly after the restart, hauling him down when clean through on goal, resulting in a red card on a miserable afternoon for Claude Puel's side.
Leicester, who are without a win in four games, fell apart in the closing stages, allowing Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Patrick van Aanholt to add gloss to the scoreline, before a rare Christian Benteke goal completed the thrashing from the penalty spot.
FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester City— Premier League (@premierleague) April 28, 2018
Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke show no mercy on 10-man Leicester#CRYLEI pic.twitter.com/1xLUrra5Nb
The hosts started with a verve that was sorely missing from last weekend's tepid draw at Watford, with Andros Townsend testing Hamer and James Tomkins seeing an effort deflected wide inside the opening five minutes.
Hamer then almost gifted Palace the lead, his skewed punch from a corner landing on the head of Tomkins just six yards out. The former West Ham defender's downwards header, however, was cleared off the line by an alert Kelechi Iheanacho.
At the other end, Leicester came agonisingly close to taking the lead against the run of play, but Joel Ward got back to clear Jamie Vardy's low drive off the line.
The importance of Ward's intervention was highlighted just moments later when Zaha scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign.
Loftus-Cheek started the move by playing in Yohan Cabaye, who in turn fed McArthur. The Scot then found Zaha with an impudent back-flick and the Ivorian showed supreme confidence to lash a fine strike into the roof of Hamer's net.
25 minutes played here...#CRYLEI pic.twitter.com/x3zjA4kfJ9— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 28, 2018
A rampant Zaha was denied a second soon after when Hamer got down well to tip his volley wide of his left-hand post.
Leicester's defenders could scarcely get near to the Ivorian and he found another pocket of space seven minutes before the interval to tee up McArthur for the Eagles' second.
The Scot picked up Zaha's pass inside the penalty area, swivelled and dragged a low shot past Hamer and into the bottom corner to double their advantage.
Any hopes that Leicester had of clawing their way back into the game were extinguished 11 minutes after the restart when Albrighton received his marching orders.
The midfielder – who had found himself as the last man – had his pocket picked by Zaha before unceremoniously hauling him down with only Hamer to beat.
Hodgson's side then made their numerical advantage count in the closing 10 minutes.
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek latched onto Mamadou Sakho's smart throughball to round Hamer and slot into an empty net, while Dutch defender Van Aanholt whipped in from the edge of the area after the ball had fallen kindly to him.
Benteke then got in on the act, slotting home from the spot after Harry Maguire had clumsily brought him down in the box.
Key Opta stats:
- Crystal Palace enjoyed their joint-biggest winning margin in a top-flight game, matching their 5-0 mauling of Manchester United in December 1972.
- Leicester shipped five goals without scoring themselves for the first time in the league since January 2004 (5-0 loss at Aston Villa in the top flight).
- Palace have won two top flight games in a season against the same opponent by a margin of at least three goals for the first time ever.
- Leicester have picked up five red cards in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- The Foxes are the first side this season to see a player sent off against the same Premier League opposition both home and away.
- Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as in his previous 24.
- Only Chris Armstrong (23) has scored more Premier League goals for Crystal Palace than Zaha (21, level with Andrew Johnson).
|Real Madrid 2 Leganes 1: Bale makes bid for Bayern Munich start
|Swansea City 0 Chelsea 1: Blues keep Champions League ambitions alive
|Burnley fans ´shameful´ in booing Bong over Rodriguez race row - Hughton
|Gilberto praises Iniesta´s beautiful play
|We all have a lot to lose, says Milan coach Gattuso
|West Brom did everything we asked, says Moore
|I can´t do any more – Allardyce
|Fabregas joins Rooney, Giggs and Lampard in landmark club
|Bournemouth victory one of the most important in Saints´ history - Tadic
|Valverde: Guards of honour can be humiliating
|Empoli seal swift Serie A return as champions
|Iniesta cannot be replaced at Barcelona - Valverde
|Cologne relegated, Fortuna Dusseldorf return to Bundesliga
|Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1: Two-goal Tadic sparks life into Saints´ survival bid
|Newcastle United 0 West Brom 1: Phillips keeps Baggies hopes alive
|Burnley 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Stalemate edges Seagulls towards survival
|Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 2: Tosun and Gueye down Terriers
|Crystal Palace 5 Leicester City 0: Zaha dazzles as Eagles edge towards safety
|Struggling Sevilla sack Montella, appoint Caparros
|Bayern Munich 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Kovac fails to halt future employers
|Mane ready for Liverpool´s trip to Roma
|Klopp accepts Stoke draw after penalty controversy
|Henderson bemoans ´blatant´ penalty denial for Liverpool
|Bayern name youngest starting XI since 1971
|Sydney FC 2 Melbourne Victory 3 (aet): Antonis goes from zero to hero in semi-final
|Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0: Salah draws rare blank as relegation looms for Potters
|Griezmann, Saul and Oblak to miss Deportivo Alaves clash
|There´s no excuse for my behaviour, admits contrite Simeone
|Ronaldo rested for Leganes with an eye on Bayern
|Liverpool v Stoke City: Mane sits out but Salah and Firmino start
|Neymar´s World Cup recovery on track, Brazil doctor claims
|Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri
|Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot
|Serie A title race: Do Juventus or Napoli have easier matches in Scudetto battle?
|Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run
|Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp
|Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
|De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
|Conte: No contact with PSG
|Iniesta: I will never forget today
|Wenger has no regrets over rejecting Manchester United
|Neymar ´fell in love´ with Barcelona icon Iniesta´s football
|Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
|Fulham 2 Sunderland 1: Mitrovic header piles pressure on Cardiff
|FIFA bans CBF president Del Nero for life over bribes
|Too soon to compare Sane to Giggs, says Guardiola
|Vieira 100 per cent ready to manage Arsenal, says Pires
|Best win percentage, most points per game – The numbers behind Emery´s PSG reign
|Liverpool hold ´positive and productive´ talks ahead of Roma tie
|Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventus
|Rodgers ´surprised´ by Gerrard´s Rangers link
|Fabregas doubts Salah will leave Liverpool
|Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
|Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
|Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
|Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
|Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
|Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
|He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
|669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
|Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
|Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
|Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
|Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
|Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
|Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
|Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
|Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
|Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
|Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
|Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
|The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
|Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
|WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
|Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
|WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
|´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
|Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
|World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
|Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
|Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
|Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
|Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
|Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
|Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
|Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
|Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
|Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
|Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
|Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
|Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
|I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
|Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
|Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
|Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
|Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
|Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
|You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
|Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos