Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot

Antonio Conte believes Gary Cahill should be named in England's World Cup squad despite dropping the defender for Chelsea earlier this season.
Cahill was an unused substitute for matches against Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona over recent months.
The 32-year-old was also left out of Gareth Southgate's England selection for the March friendlies against Netherlands and Italy, with untried duo James Tarkowski and Alfie Mawson picked instead.
But he has returned to Conte's first XI for the past four matches and put in assured performances at the heart of the back three, a switch from the position on the left of the centre-backs that he filled during last season's Premier League title triumph.
It is that sort of pedigree that makes the 32-year-old an obvious pick for Southgate in Russia, according to Conte, who led Italy to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
"In this moment he's deserving to play," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Swansea City.
"He's in good physical condition. We are talking about an important player with great experience. He has played big competitions.
"I know when you have to go to play a World Cup or European Championship, it's important to have players with great experience because the pressure will become very strong for everyone.
"I'm sure that the coach will take the best decision for the national team."
Cahill remains Chelsea's captain, a role he took on full-time following John Terry's departure last year and Conte suggested a period of adjustment has been necessary in the club icon's absence.
"It wasn't simple replacing John Terry because we are talking about a great leader," he explained. "It's something you have in your blood.
"I think Cahill developed a lot this year, but we have three or four players who take responsibility, who try to lead the team."
|Neymar´s World Cup recovery on track, Brazil doctor claims
|Derby d´Italia: Defining challenge awaits for patient Allegri
|Conte backs Cahill for England World Cup spot
|Serie A title race: Do Juventus or Napoli have easier matches in Scudetto battle?
|Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run
|Lallana could return against Brighton, says Klopp
|Pochettino baffled by Kane, Alli criticism
|De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
|Conte: No contact with PSG
|Iniesta: I will never forget today
|Wenger has no regrets over rejecting Manchester United
|Neymar ´fell in love´ with Barcelona icon Iniesta´s football
|Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
|Fulham 2 Sunderland 1: Mitrovic header piles pressure on Cardiff
|FIFA bans CBF president Del Nero for life over bribes
|Too soon to compare Sane to Giggs, says Guardiola
|Vieira 100 per cent ready to manage Arsenal, says Pires
|Best win percentage, most points per game – The numbers behind Emery´s PSG reign
|Liverpool hold ´positive and productive´ talks ahead of Roma tie
|Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventus
|Rodgers ´surprised´ by Gerrard´s Rangers link
|Fabregas doubts Salah will leave Liverpool
|Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
|Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
|Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
|Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
|Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
|Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
|He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
|669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
|Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
|Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
|Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
|Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
|Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
|Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
|Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
|Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
|Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
|Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
|Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
|The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
|Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
|WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
|Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
|WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
|´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
|Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
|World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
|Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
|Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
|Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
|Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
|Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
|Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
|Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
|Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
|Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
|Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
|Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
|Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
|I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
|Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
|Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
|Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
|Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
|Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
|You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
|Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos