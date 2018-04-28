Related

Cologne relegated, Fortuna Dusseldorf return to Bundesliga

28 April 2018 18:10

Cologne's relegation from the Bundesliga was confirmed on Saturday as Fortuna Dusseldorf returned to Germany's top division in dramatic fashion.

Rouwen Hennings scored a 90th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Dynamo Dresden that means Fortuna are back in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2013.

Cologne's stay in the Bundesliga is over, though, with a 3-2 defeat at Freiburg ensuring they can no longer climb out of the relegation zone.

A Nils Petersen double left Cologne 2-0 down, although Timo Horn saved a penalty for his side with the score at 1-0 and Leonardo Bittencourt dramatically gave the visitors hope with goals in the 82nd and 87th minutes.

However, when substitute Lucas Holer struck in stoppage time, Cologne - who needed to win to have any chance of avoiding relegation - were beaten and will drop down from the Bundesliga as a result.

Hamburg boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg, goals from Bobby Wood, Lewis Holtby and Luca Waldschmidt moving Christian Titz's side within two points of safety.

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 32 +65 81
2 Schalke 04 32 +14 57
3 Borussia Dortmund 31 +20 54
4 Hoffenheim 32 +18 52
5 Bayer Leverkusen 32 +13 51
6 RB Leipzig 31 +0 47
7 Eintracht Fran… 32 -2 46
8 Stuttgart 32 -5 45
9 Borussia M'gla… 32 -6 44
10 Hertha BSC 32 +3 43
11 Augsburg 32 +0 41
12 Werder Bremen 31 -4 37
13 Hannover 96 32 -11 36
14 Freiburg 32 -24 33
15 Wolfsburg 32 -12 30
16 Mainz 05 31 -17 30
17 Hamburger SV 32 -22 28
18 Köln 32 -30 22

