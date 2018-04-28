Struggling Sevilla sack Montella, appoint Caparros

Sevilla have sacked Vincenzo Montella and confirmed the appointment of Joaquin Caparros as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Montella's dismissal was announced on Saturday, the Italian paying the price for a nine-match winless run in all competitions since his team’s famous Champions League victory over Manchester United on March 13.

Following their triumph at Old Trafford, Sevilla have exited the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich and slumped to seventh in LaLiga, while they were thumped 5-0 by Barcelona in last weekend's Copa del Rey final.

Sevilla cited poor form as the reason for Montella’s dismissal and have now tasked Caparros, who formerly managed the club between 2000 and 2005, with gaining qualification for next season’s Europa League.

Montella took over at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in December following the dismissal of Eduardo Berizzo, having been sacked by AC Milan the previous month.

His tenure started with a convincing two-legged victory over Cadiz in the Copa del Rey, sandwiched either side a 5-3 derby defeat to Real Betis.

And although Sevilla's form in the cup and Europe was good, Montella failed to find consistency in LaLiga, claiming just five league victories in total as the Andalusians' top four hopes slipped away.

Sevilla's board publicly backed the former Fiorentina boss on Friday, stating they would postpone any decision on the Italian's future until the end of the campaign.

However, the club have seemingly had a change of heart after the 2-1 defeat to Levante, and Caparros - who oversaw Sevilla's rise to LaLiga back in 2001 - will take the helm for the remaining four league fixtures, including encounters with Real Madrid and arch-rivals Betis.