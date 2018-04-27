Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming

Real Madrid will not take any risks with injured duo Dani Carvajal and Isco in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, Zinedine Zidane has confirmed.

Right-back Carvajal suffered a thigh problem during the Spanish side's 2-1 victory in the first leg at the Allianz Arena and was withdrawn after 67 minutes.

The club also released a statement on Friday to confirm Isco is struggling with a sprained shoulder. He failed to appear for the second half in Munich, with replacement Marco Asensio going on to score the winner for Madrid.

Zidane remains hopeful the pair will be available to feature in the return fixture on Spanish soil, though they face a race against time to prove their fitness.

"It's always difficult lose two players like Isco and Carvajal, but at the same time we cannot do anything," he told a media conference.

"It is what it is. Let's see how they recover day by day. I'm sure we're not going to risk anything with them or Nacho.

"If the player is not 100 per cent, he will not be with the group. In football you never know how they are going to recover."