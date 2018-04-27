You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico

Diego Simeone saluted Atletico Madrid for again finding remarkable reserves of resilience on the European stage in a 1-1 draw at Arsenal.
Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for collecting two bookings inside the opening 10 minutes of the Europa League semi-final at Emirates Stadium, while Simeone was sent to the stands shortly afterwards by referee Clement Turpin.
LaLiga's second-place side dug in and only fell behind to an Alexandre Lacazette header after the hour.
Antoine Griezmann was partially culpable for the opener, giving the ball away on the edge of his own area, but the France forward provided a sting in the tail as he seized upon a slip from international colleague Laurent Koscielny eight minutes from time.
Atleti's rearguard recalled their Champions League efforts against Barcelona in 2016, when Fernando Torres was sent off but they persevered with reduced numbers at Camp Nou and prevailed in the home leg – something they hope to repeat against Arsenal next week.
"Surviving in the Europa League would be the best way to describe it," Simeone told a post-match news conference.
Thank you, fans for your wonderful non-stop support at the Emirates! #ArsenalAtleti #AúpaAtleti #UEL pic.twitter.com/LDytVpYUfu— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 26, 2018
"I remember a game in Barcelona when Filipe [Luis] was sent off after 13 minutes, or another Champions League game when Torres was sent off.
"The team has done fantastic work for a number of years. In a stadium like this, the attacking football Arsenal played, the team had to keep going every minute. That's the most beautiful thing about football.
"It's really hard to play away at Arsenal - an extraordinary stadium, a spectacular coach in the opposite dugout - with 10 men. These Atletico players, the way they played and put up with the pressure was tremendous. The fans brought a positive energy to accompany our passion.
"You guys have no idea how difficult it is to defend. Football is about playing and playing is the fun part, but you've got to have balls to defend with 10 men for 80 minutes.
"If you play normally you have more possibility [to score], but defending like that shows real character - it's a message for those who come along with us."
Atletico have not conceded in their past 11 outings at the Wanda Metropolitano but Simeone does not make his men favourites.
"It's been a difficult year," he added. "A lot of change, with a fantastic new stadium, our new home. We've got a 50 per cent chance of going through."
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos
|Isco injury prompted Asensio introduction – Zidane
|Ronaldo breaks record for wins in Champions League
|Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash-and-grab win for Zidane´s men
|Wenger clarifies comment on Arsenal exit ´timing´
|Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany
|Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League semi-final
|Icardi will wait for World Cup dream
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ´absolutely devastated´ by knee injury
|Simeone hails Wenger and distances himself from Arsenal switch
|Madrid bench Benzema and Bale as James starts for Bayern
|Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former Basel team-mate Sommer
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup
|Arsenal´s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ´click baiters´
|Mourinho suggests United were ´not prepared to win´ before his arrival
|Wolves in the clear over Mendes link-up
|Salzburg first, history later for Garcia and Marseille
|Leeds owner defends controversial Myanmar tour
|Henderson: Injured fan´s recovery is the only result that matters
|Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star Rashford
|This group deserves something special – Wenger wants to exit on a high
|Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest
|Wenger focused on Arsenal despite desire to keep working elsewhere
|Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay
|Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run
|Bayern links ´an honour´ for Madrid man Bale
|Roma ashamed by Liverpool fan attack
|UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
|Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
|Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
|Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
|He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
|Roma have some hope, says Monchi
|Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
|Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
|Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
|It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
|Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
|Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
|Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
|Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´