WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta

Barcelona were certainly not short of adjectives as they paid tribute to departing icon Andres Iniesta.

One of European football's undisputed greats, Iniesta confirmed on Friday he will leave Camp Nou at the end of the season, ending his career-long association with Barca.

Following the 33-year-old's emotional news conference, the club shared a video on Twitter packed with words hailing the midfielder.

"Thank you forever", read the accompanying caption.