Vieira 100 per cent ready to manage Arsenal, says Pires

Patrick Vieira has been backed to succeed departing manager Arsene Wenger at Arsenal by former team-mate Robert Pires.

The Gunners are set to enter a new era following Wenger's announcement last week that he will step down after a near 22-year tenure at the end of the season.

Luis Enrique, Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti have all been touted as potential replacements for the Frenchman, who has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with Arsenal.

But former Arsenal stars Mikel Arteta and Vieira, who has been coach at New York City FC since January 2016, are also tipped to be in the running.

And Pires, part of the 'Invincibles' side captained by Vieira and managed by Wenger en route to winning the 2003-04 Premier League title, believes his fellow Frenchman is ready to replace their former boss.

Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/FT5rDt5Hzt — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) April 20, 2018

"Arsenal and Vieira, yeah. Should be good, very good. I say again, I think Patrick Vieira is ready for Arsenal. 100 per cent, yes," Pires told beIN SPORTS.

"I think Patrick Vieira is ready, he's done very well with New York City for three seasons and has a lot of capacity to be Arsenal manager."