Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit

Andres Iniesta's announcement that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season produced an emotional response as the club legend fought back the tears.

The 33-year-old confirmed on Friday that would bring an end to his long and hugely successful stay at Camp Nou, but the Spain star found it hard to break the news.

Clearly choked by the realisation that his career-spanning stay with Barca was reaching its final weeks, Iniesta's voice trembled and his eyes welled up.

His reaction set off several others in attendance at the media conference, although his children appeared blissfully unaware of the emotionally charged atmosphere.

The man who scored the extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final is thought to be set for a switch to the Chinese Super League, although his next destination is yet to be revealed.

Iniesta is primed to add a ninth LaLiga title to his remarkable list of honours before calling time on his Barca stay. He has also lifted the Champions League four times.