Article

Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen

27 April 2018 17:29

Bayer Leverkusen have won the race for the services of Paulinho, landing the 17-year-old from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

The Brazil Under-20 international, full name Paulo Henrique Sampaio Filho, has caught the eye in South America after making his debut for Vasco at the age of just 16 and was linked with a number of top European sides.

However, Bayer Leverkusen have beaten their rivals in the market for the teenage talent and have signed a five-year deal with Paulinho, who will join the club on July 15.

Paulinho revealed his excitement at joining Leverkusen, who are currently fourth in the Bundesliga with three matches to go, and is looking forward to the prospect of playing in the Champions League.

"I want to play in the Champions League and continue to improve myself," the forward said to his new club's website after his move was confirmed on Friday. 

"During our discussions, I was presented to the club, the team and individual players. A great young team. I'm sure I'll feel at home here and be successful.

"Emerson, Lucio, Jorginho, Ze Roberto and Juan were fantastic players whose global career started at Bayer. The club has a great reputation back home and everybody knows them as a club in Europe where a lot of Brazilians have been happy.

"Renato Augusto cried when he left Leverkusen and with Wendell I know how much they support young foreign pros. I think it's important to fully consider a move abroad, that's why I've chosen a club that works seriously and yet still pursues great ambitions. I want to get to know the whole of Europe with Bayer." 

Paulinho has scored three goals in 18 senior league appearances with Vasco, who have also played a huge part in the development of established stars like Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Napoli's Allan.

Speaking in a news conference ahead of Bayer's home Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart, coach Heiko Herrlich stated his delight at the deal.

"I was involved in the conversations," he said. "It is great that it worked out and a great job from those responsible to convince a player of that calibre to join Bayer. 

"I am really happy that he is coming."

Paulinho is currently sidelined with a broken arm but the versatile attacker, capable of playing on either wing or in a central position, is expected to be fit before the start of next season.

"We reckon Paulinho should have recovered by the middle of July and be fully fit when he joins us," director of football Jonas Boldt said.

Sponsored links

Friday 27 April

18:17 Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
18:00 Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
17:46 Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
17:44 Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
17:41 Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
17:29 Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
17:27 He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
17:10 669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
17:07 Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
16:50 Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
16:28 Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
16:23 Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
16:19 Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
16:06 Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
16:05 Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
15:47 Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
15:47 Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
15:34 Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
15:34 Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
15:25 The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
15:24 Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
15:23 WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
15:16 Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
15:00 WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
14:48 ´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
14:47 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
14:44 Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
14:37 World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
14:33 Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
14:21 Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
14:10 Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
14:01 Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
13:56 Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
13:48 Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
13:47 Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
13:41 Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
13:33 Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
13:18 European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
13:04 It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
11:51 Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
11:39 Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
11:27 Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
11:05 I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
09:13 Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
07:28 Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
05:00 Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
04:01 Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
02:25 Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
01:22 Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
00:42 You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
00:30 Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal

Thursday 26 April

23:55 Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
23:52 Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
23:48 Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
23:39 Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
23:01 Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
23:00 Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
21:54 Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
21:38 Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
20:58 Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
20:24 Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
18:01 Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
17:40 Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
17:35 Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
17:18 Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
16:36 Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
15:09 Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
13:59 Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
13:34 Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
13:13 Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
12:14 Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
11:25 UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
10:51 Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
10:03 Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
08:54 Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
07:35 Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
06:13 Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
04:55 Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
03:55 I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
03:19 Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
02:12 Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
02:08 Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
01:26 Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
00:56 Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
00:42 Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
00:23 Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
00:13 Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
00:09 Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos

Wednesday 25 April

23:30 Isco injury prompted Asensio introduction – Zidane
23:16 Ronaldo breaks record for wins in Champions League
22:41 Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash-and-grab win for Zidane´s men
21:44 Wenger clarifies comment on Arsenal exit ´timing´
21:38 Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany
21:19 Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League semi-final
21:13 Icardi will wait for World Cup dream
20:47 Oxlade-Chamberlain ´absolutely devastated´ by knee injury
20:39 Simeone hails Wenger and distances himself from Arsenal switch
19:50 Madrid bench Benzema and Bale as James starts for Bayern
19:11 Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former Basel team-mate Sommer
19:07 Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup
18:57 Arsenal´s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ´click baiters´
18:09 Mourinho suggests United were ´not prepared to win´ before his arrival
18:09 Wolves in the clear over Mendes link-up
17:52 Salzburg first, history later for Garcia and Marseille
16:26 Leeds owner defends controversial Myanmar tour
15:48 Henderson: Injured fan´s recovery is the only result that matters
15:47 Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star Rashford
15:12 This group deserves something special – Wenger wants to exit on a high
14:44 Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest
14:36 Wenger focused on Arsenal despite desire to keep working elsewhere
13:40 Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay
13:17 Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run
12:53 Bayern links ´an honour´ for Madrid man Bale
11:37 Roma ashamed by Liverpool fan attack
10:29 UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
09:49 Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
09:03 Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
09:00 Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
05:56 Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
04:14 He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
03:21 Roma have some hope, says Monchi
02:14 Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
01:41 Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
01:40 Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
01:01 It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
00:47 Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
00:39 Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
00:34 Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
00:13 Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´

Facebook

18+ GambleAware