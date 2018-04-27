Related

Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final

27 April 2018 14:47

Riley McGree's stunning strike inspired Newcastle Jets to come from a goal down to book their place in the A-League Grand Final with a 2-1 victory over Melbourne City on Friday.

The teenager sparked the comeback with a stunning equaliser for the Jets, who finished bottom of the table last season but now stand one win away from securing the title.

Bruno Fornaroli gave Melbourne a 13th-minute lead at the McDonald Jones Stadium, albeit his scuffed finish from a low cross took a deflection off defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley before reaching the net.

However, Newcastle levelled in spectacular fashion in the second half, McGree producing a scorpion kick from the edge of the penalty area.

With Ronald Vargas' chipped pass behind his forward run, the 19-year-old instinctively flicked out his right foot behind him, sending the ball looping over stranded goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

Jason Hoffman scored the winner with 15 minutes remaining, capitalising on Osama Malik's poor first touch to fire home a first-time finish with his left foot.

Newcastle will face either reigning champions Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory – who meet on Saturday – in the Grand Final.

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 27 +42 64
2 Newcastle Jets 27 +20 50
3 Melbourne City 27 +8 43
4 Melbourne Victory 27 +6 41
5 Adelaide United 27 -2 39
6 Brisbane Roar 27 -7 35
7 Western Sydne… 27 -9 33
8 Perth Glory 27 -13 32
9 Wellington Phoenix 27 -24 21
10 Central Coast … 27 -21 20

