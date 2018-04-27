I´m judged differently to others – Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba believes his performances are judged differently to others, but he feels such double standards help him improve.
Pogba has struggled to impress on a regular basis this season, with inconsistency still appearing to be a problem for him.
His inability to produce his best week in, week out has seen his manager Jose Mourinho become frustrated on occasion, with the Portuguese coach dropping him several times this term.
Pogba's record of five goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season is a credible one, but he insists it is the fixation on such statistics which ultimately contribute to a skewed evaluation of his performances.
.@PaulPogba pic.twitter.com/S4s04p63I2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 24, 2018
"It is quite funny. I think I am judged differently," the France international told Sky Sports. "We judge me on assists and goals, we don't judge me on the midfield part.
"I can make an outstanding game, but if I don't score or make an assist they will say, 'that is normal', or whatever.
"But if someone else does it, it is different. They will maybe be man of the match. It makes me improve as well, it is a challenge for me and I take it in a good way.
"I'll try to score and make assists and that's it. I still want to do my job in midfield.
"If I can help the team in attack and defence and make a difference I will do it. If I can score and assist it is even better."
