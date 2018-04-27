Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has defended himself from criticism relating to Chelsea's decision to sell Mohamed Salah, pointing to the fact he brought him to English football in the first place.
Salah has enjoyed a remarkable first campaign at Liverpool having signed from Roma in pre-season, taking his tally to 43 for the season when he scored twice against his former club in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.
A prolific Premier League campaign has yielded 31 goals, meaning he has equalled the record for the biggest haul in a single 38-match season.
It is not his first taste of English football, however, as he previously signed for Chelsea in 2014, before being allowed to leave on a permanent deal to Roma two years later.
Both Chelsea and Mourinho have come in for criticism because of Salah's subsequent success at Liverpool, but the Portuguese manager, who insisted in a recent interview that he had nothing to do with the Egyptian's sale, reminded reporters he spotted the winger.
"It's easier for you to say negative things about me and not positive things," said the Manchester United boss ahead of Sunday's meeting with Arsenal.
Steven Gerrard believes @MoSalah is currently the best player in the world.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 25, 2018
More from the #LFC legend: https://t.co/Tg6KzXh9Xc pic.twitter.com/mOq32xSAY2
"Everybody knows I bought Salah. I was at Chelsea, he was at Basel and I am responsible for the players I bring to the clubs and he came to the club in my period.
"I was the person that, obviously with Chelsea's agreement – the board, the owner, people responsible for finance – but by the technical point of view I was the person who brought Salah to the country
"We played against Basel, he played against me. Before I play matches, especially international matches, I spend a lot of time analysing the opposition I don't know as well.
"I watched and I told the club to buy that fantastic young player. You know that, but you prefer to say negative things and not the positive things, this is the reality.
"He was not playing a lot and that is my responsibility as a coach and we decided with him it was better to have a loan period to play, to grow up, to become stronger.
"Internally again with the board and technical director, we thought Italian football could be good for him to develop. He went to Fiorentina, after that I left and I am not responsible for the process.
"But just to end, as I am not comfortable speaking about a Liverpool player, credit to him, Jurgen [Klopp, Liverpool manager], the team and I am very, very, very happy for him, that's why we keep a good relation.
"He's a fantastic boy and he knows I have a great care for him and I'm really happy for the things that are happening for him. He more than deserved the player of the year [award]."
|Simeone facing touchline ban after being charged by UEFA
|Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed
|Bayern Munich teenager Lars Lukas Mai agrees professional deal
|Wenger: It will be strange to face Alexis
|Wenger lifts lid on ´peaceful´ Ferguson relationship
|Paulinho signs for Bayer Leverkusen
|He is a different player now - Conte defends Chelsea over Salah sale
|669 club games under nine managers and eight LaLiga titles - Iniesta in Opta numbers
|Guardiola talks up Arteta and Luis Enrique amid Arsenal links
|Tears flow as Iniesta announces Barcelona exit
|Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
|Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
|Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
|Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
|Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
|Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
|Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
|Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
|Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
|The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
|Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
|WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
|Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
|WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
|´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
|Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
|World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
|Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
|Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
|Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
|Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
|Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
|Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
|Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
|Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
|Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
|European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
|It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
|Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
|Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
|Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
|I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
|Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
|Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
|Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
|Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
|Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
|Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
|You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
|Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos
|Isco injury prompted Asensio introduction – Zidane
|Ronaldo breaks record for wins in Champions League
|Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash-and-grab win for Zidane´s men
|Wenger clarifies comment on Arsenal exit ´timing´
|Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany
|Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League semi-final
|Icardi will wait for World Cup dream
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ´absolutely devastated´ by knee injury
|Simeone hails Wenger and distances himself from Arsenal switch
|Madrid bench Benzema and Bale as James starts for Bayern
|Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former Basel team-mate Sommer
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup
|Arsenal´s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ´click baiters´
|Mourinho suggests United were ´not prepared to win´ before his arrival
|Wolves in the clear over Mendes link-up
|Salzburg first, history later for Garcia and Marseille
|Leeds owner defends controversial Myanmar tour
|Henderson: Injured fan´s recovery is the only result that matters
|Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star Rashford
|This group deserves something special – Wenger wants to exit on a high
|Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest
|Wenger focused on Arsenal despite desire to keep working elsewhere
|Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay
|Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run
|Bayern links ´an honour´ for Madrid man Bale
|Roma ashamed by Liverpool fan attack
|UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
|Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
|Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
|Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
|He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
|Roma have some hope, says Monchi
|Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
|Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
|Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
|It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
|Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
|Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
|Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
|Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´