Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu hailed Andres Iniesta, but said any announcements over the veteran's future would be made by the midfielder.

Iniesta, 33, is expected to announce on Friday he will leave Barca at the end of the season after 16 trophy-laden campaigns at Camp Nou.

Bartomeu was full of praise for Iniesta, who has won eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns with Barca.

But he was unwilling to be drawn on confirming Iniesta's future, with the midfielder reportedly set for a move to China.

"From 2004 until now, [Iniesta] has been the most important player we have had because he has been in every coach's project since [Frank] Rijkaard," Bartomeu told El Larguero.

"[His future] must be said by Iniesta. He must explain it. I cannot advance anything about it. We have to respect him after the career he has had here.

"Every parent would like to have a son like Andres."

Iniesta is set to win his ninth LaLiga crown for Barca, who only need a draw at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.