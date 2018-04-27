Related

Article

European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles

27 April 2018 13:18

We are approaching crunch time across Europe's major leagues and, although much has been decided already, there are some significant matches ahead.

The title race is over in Germany, France and England, but Spain's battle is not quite over and it looks like Juventus and Napoli will be scrapping right to the wire in Italy.

Relegation places across the continent are also still to be decided, along with those all-important Champions League and Europa League qualifying positions.

With that in mind, here is a run-down of the permutations for the final weeks of the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the Premier League and Serie A, and a nod to the teams looking to join those leagues next season...

Bundesliga (three games to go):  

- Bayern Munich are champions. Schalke are closing in on a Champions League spot.

- Borussia Dortmund will secure a top-four place if they beat Werder Bremen on Sunday, provided Hoffenheim do not beat Hannover on Friday.

- Cologne will be relegated if they do not win at Freiburg on Saturday.

- Fortuna Dusseldorf will be promoted to the Bundesliga if they beat Dynamo Dresden on Saturday. Nurnberg will be promoted if they beat Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday, provided Holstein Kiel do not win at Ingolstadt the day before.

LaLiga (four games to go):  

- Barcelona are 11 points clear at the top, with a game in hand. If Atletico Madrid do not beat Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, Barca are champions.

- The Catalans will win the league regardless of Atleti's result if they get at least a point at Deportivo La Coruna later on Sunday.  

- Real Madrid are guaranteed to finish in the top four by virtue of a better head-to-head record with Real Betis.  

- Valencia will guarantee top four if they beat Eibar on Sunday. If Betis do not beat Malaga on Monday, Valencia will finish in the top four regardless.  

- Malaga are relegated. Las Palmas are relegated. Deportivo will be down if Levante beat Sevilla on Friday, or if Depor do not beat Barca.  

- Rayo Vallecano are two points clear at the top of LaLiga123, with six games to go.

Ligue 1 (four games to go):   

- Paris Saint-Germain are champions. Monaco, Lyon and Marseille will finish in the European places. Monaco are second, a point above the other two.

- Metz are bottom. If they lose to Lille on Saturday, they will be all but relegated.  

- Reims have won promotion from Ligue 2. Nimes need eight more points to guarantee second and automatic promotion.

Premier League (four games to go):  

- Manchester City are champions. They need six points to break Chelsea's record for the most in a season. Six more goals will also see them set a new record for the most scored in a single season.

- Manchester United need two points to guarantee a top-four finish. Liverpool need five. Tottenham need eight.

- Arsenal will be out of the running for the top four if they do not beat United on Sunday, or Spurs win at Watford on Monday.

- Burnley need four points to guarantee seventh and a Europa League spot (because United and Chelsea are in the FA Cup final).  

- West Brom will be relegated if they do not beat Newcastle on Saturday, or if Swansea City beat Chelsea.  

- Stoke City will be down if they lose, Swansea win and Huddersfield Town, West Ham and Crystal Palace avoid defeat.  

- Wolves have won the Championship and have secured promotion. Cardiff will be promoted if they beat Hull City on Saturday, provided Fulham lose to Sunderland on Friday. 

Serie A (four games left):   

- Juventus are a point clear of Napoli at the top. Only one of these two can win the title. Three points for either this weekend will guarantee a top-four finish.

- Roma, Lazio, Inter and Atalanta can finish in the Champions League places. Atalanta will be out of the running if Roma or Lazio earn one more point.

- Benevento are relegated.

- Empoli will be promoted from Serie B if Palermo do not beat Venezia on Friday. Empoli will go up regardless if they beat Novara on Saturday, or if Parma fail to win against Pro Vercelli.

Sponsored links

Friday 27 April

16:28 Zidane refusing to gamble with Carvajal and Isco with Bayern return looming
16:23 Respect more important than Ballon d´Or for departing Barca great Iniesta
16:19 Pochettino slams ´embarrassing´ FA tweet
16:06 Everybody knows I bought ´fantastic boy´ Salah – Mourinho
16:05 Mourinho regrets ´negative episodes´ with Wenger
15:47 Zidane: Iniesta deserved to win the Ballon d´Or
15:47 Poulsen backs Eriksen to replace Iniesta
15:34 Iniesta: I left everything out on the field for Barcelona
15:34 Perotti out of Liverpool game, Strootman a doubt
15:25 The end of an era - Who will be the next Xavi or Iniesta from Barcelona´s production line?
15:24 Guardiola: Barcelona history not possible without Iniesta
15:23 WATCH: McGree scores stunning scorpion kick as Jets soar
15:16 Today is not a farewell, it´s a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta´s Barcelona departure
15:00 WATCH: Barca´s video tribute to ´exemplary, unrepeatable, immense´ Iniesta
14:48 ´No chance´ of De Gea leaving United, insists Mourinho
14:47 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: McGree stunner helps Jets soar to Grand Final
14:44 Andres Iniesta: The footballers´ footballer
14:37 World Cup hero, Champions League master - the best of Andres Iniesta
14:33 Schmelzer back in Dortmund contention
14:21 Adios, Andres – The greatest player in Spain´s history
14:10 Boateng will ´definitely´ play at the World Cup, insists Heynckes
14:01 Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe all nominated for Ligue 1 Best Player award
13:56 Allardyce expects to stay with Everton next season
13:48 Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure
13:47 Klopp offers full support to in-demand Gerrard - so long as does not join Liverpool´s rivals!
13:41 Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
13:33 Allegri rallies Juventus for run-in without Chiellini
13:18 European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
13:04 It´s only football – Klopp calls for calm ahead of Champions League trip to Roma
11:51 Iniesta, Xavi only Spaniards at Ballon d´Or level – Fabregas
11:39 Wilshere ´confident´ Arsenal can knock out Atletico Madrid
11:27 Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement
11:05 I´m judged differently to others – Pogba
09:13 Carvajal hopeful over injury tests
07:28 Every parent would like a son like Iniesta – Bartomeu
05:00 Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again
04:01 Trump warns nations against opposing USA World Cup bid
02:25 Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu
01:22 Griezmann confirms Atletico talks over future
00:42 You´ve got to have balls - Simeone hails defiant Atletico
00:30 Wenger refuses to blame Koscielny for Griezmann goal

Thursday 26 April

23:55 Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
23:52 Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
23:48 Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
23:39 Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
23:01 Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
23:00 Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
21:54 Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
21:38 Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
20:58 Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
20:24 Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
18:01 Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
17:40 Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
17:35 Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
17:18 Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
16:36 Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
15:09 Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
13:59 Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
13:34 Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
13:13 Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
12:14 Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
11:25 UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
10:51 Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
10:03 Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
08:54 Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
07:35 Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
06:13 Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
04:55 Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
03:55 I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
03:19 Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
02:12 Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
02:08 Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
01:26 Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
00:56 Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
00:42 Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
00:23 Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
00:13 Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
00:09 Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos

Wednesday 25 April

23:30 Isco injury prompted Asensio introduction – Zidane
23:16 Ronaldo breaks record for wins in Champions League
22:41 Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash-and-grab win for Zidane´s men
21:44 Wenger clarifies comment on Arsenal exit ´timing´
21:38 Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany
21:19 Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League semi-final
21:13 Icardi will wait for World Cup dream
20:47 Oxlade-Chamberlain ´absolutely devastated´ by knee injury
20:39 Simeone hails Wenger and distances himself from Arsenal switch
19:50 Madrid bench Benzema and Bale as James starts for Bayern
19:11 Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former Basel team-mate Sommer
19:07 Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup
18:57 Arsenal´s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ´click baiters´
18:09 Mourinho suggests United were ´not prepared to win´ before his arrival
18:09 Wolves in the clear over Mendes link-up
17:52 Salzburg first, history later for Garcia and Marseille
16:26 Leeds owner defends controversial Myanmar tour
15:48 Henderson: Injured fan´s recovery is the only result that matters
15:47 Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star Rashford
15:12 This group deserves something special – Wenger wants to exit on a high
14:44 Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest
14:36 Wenger focused on Arsenal despite desire to keep working elsewhere
13:40 Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay
13:17 Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run
12:53 Bayern links ´an honour´ for Madrid man Bale
11:37 Roma ashamed by Liverpool fan attack
10:29 UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
09:49 Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
09:03 Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
09:00 Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
05:56 Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
04:14 He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
03:21 Roma have some hope, says Monchi
02:14 Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
01:41 Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
01:40 Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
01:01 It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
00:47 Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
00:39 Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
00:34 Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
00:13 Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´

Facebook

18+ GambleAware