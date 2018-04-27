European top five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles

We are approaching crunch time across Europe's major leagues and, although much has been decided already, there are some significant matches ahead.
The title race is over in Germany, France and England, but Spain's battle is not quite over and it looks like Juventus and Napoli will be scrapping right to the wire in Italy.
Relegation places across the continent are also still to be decided, along with those all-important Champions League and Europa League qualifying positions.
With that in mind, here is a run-down of the permutations for the final weeks of the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the Premier League and Serie A, and a nod to the teams looking to join those leagues next season...
Bundesliga (three games to go):
- Bayern Munich are champions. Schalke are closing in on a Champions League spot.
- Borussia Dortmund will secure a top-four place if they beat Werder Bremen on Sunday, provided Hoffenheim do not beat Hannover on Friday.
- Cologne will be relegated if they do not win at Freiburg on Saturday.
- Fortuna Dusseldorf will be promoted to the Bundesliga if they beat Dynamo Dresden on Saturday. Nurnberg will be promoted if they beat Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday, provided Holstein Kiel do not win at Ingolstadt the day before.
LaLiga (four games to go):
- Barcelona are 11 points clear at the top, with a game in hand. If Atletico Madrid do not beat Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, Barca are champions.
- The Catalans will win the league regardless of Atleti's result if they get at least a point at Deportivo La Coruna later on Sunday.
- Real Madrid are guaranteed to finish in the top four by virtue of a better head-to-head record with Real Betis.
- Valencia will guarantee top four if they beat Eibar on Sunday. If Betis do not beat Malaga on Monday, Valencia will finish in the top four regardless.
- Malaga are relegated. Las Palmas are relegated. Deportivo will be down if Levante beat Sevilla on Friday, or if Depor do not beat Barca.
- Rayo Vallecano are two points clear at the top of LaLiga123, with six games to go.
Ligue 1 (four games to go):
- Paris Saint-Germain are champions. Monaco, Lyon and Marseille will finish in the European places. Monaco are second, a point above the other two.
- Metz are bottom. If they lose to Lille on Saturday, they will be all but relegated.
- Reims have won promotion from Ligue 2. Nimes need eight more points to guarantee second and automatic promotion.
Premier League (four games to go):
- Manchester City are champions. They need six points to break Chelsea's record for the most in a season. Six more goals will also see them set a new record for the most scored in a single season.
- Manchester United need two points to guarantee a top-four finish. Liverpool need five. Tottenham need eight.
- Arsenal will be out of the running for the top four if they do not beat United on Sunday, or Spurs win at Watford on Monday.
- Burnley need four points to guarantee seventh and a Europa League spot (because United and Chelsea are in the FA Cup final).
- West Brom will be relegated if they do not beat Newcastle on Saturday, or if Swansea City beat Chelsea.
- Stoke City will be down if they lose, Swansea win and Huddersfield Town, West Ham and Crystal Palace avoid defeat.
- Wolves have won the Championship and have secured promotion. Cardiff will be promoted if they beat Hull City on Saturday, provided Fulham lose to Sunderland on Friday.
Serie A (four games left):
- Juventus are a point clear of Napoli at the top. Only one of these two can win the title. Three points for either this weekend will guarantee a top-four finish.
- Roma, Lazio, Inter and Atalanta can finish in the Champions League places. Atalanta will be out of the running if Roma or Lazio earn one more point.
- Benevento are relegated.
- Empoli will be promoted from Serie B if Palermo do not beat Venezia on Friday. Empoli will go up regardless if they beat Novara on Saturday, or if Parma fail to win against Pro Vercelli.
