Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro thrash Universidad, Martinez scores again

Cruzeiro recorded a resounding win in the Copa Libertadores, while Lautaro Martinez was on the scoresheet again on Thursday.

Previously winless in Group 5, Cruzeiro hammered Universidad de Chile 7-0 in Belo Horizonte.

Thiago Neves gave the hosts a 10th-minute lead with a fine 25-yard free-kick before Rafinha doubled the advantage with a close-range header.

After a Sassa penalty made it 3-0 prior to the break, things went from bad to worse for the Chilean visitors.

Christian Vilches was sent off before half-time and Rodrigo Echeverria saw red after the break as Universidad were reduced to nine men.

Cruzeiro capitalised on their numerical advantage as Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Sassa, Neves and Rafael Sobis scored in the second half.

El Cruzeiro goleó 7-0 este jueves en casa a la Universidad de Chile y revive en Grupo E de la #CONMEBOLLibertadores 2018 pic.twitter.com/9evVl7vMfG — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) April 27, 2018

The huge win saw Cruzeiro move onto five points alongside Universidad and three behind Racing Club.

Racing were unable to make the most of facing a 10-man Vasco da Gama, drawing 1-1 in Rio de Janeiro despite another goal from Martinez.

Martinez, an Inter target, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute for his third goal in as many games and the visitors were boosted further when Leandro Desabato was sent off before the hour-mark.

But Vasco managed to salvage a point through Wagner, who scored an 81st-minute equaliser.

Elsewhere, Marcelo Gallardo celebrated 200 games in charge of River Plate with a 2-1 win over Emelec.

Penarol recorded a 2-0 win over Libertad in Group 3 and Junior overcame Alianza Lima 1-0 in Group 8.