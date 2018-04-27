Related

Article

Carvajal hopeful over injury tests

27 April 2018 09:13

Dani Carvajal says he feels "a little bit of pain" but is hopeful the injury he suffered in Real Madrid's Champions League win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday is a minor one.

The Spain international has been a key part of Madrid's side this term as their first-choice right-back, playing 67 minutes in Munich as Zinedine Zidane's men won their semi-final first leg 2-1.

But the Spain international appeared to be suffering with a thigh strain for a while in the game, eventually forcing his withdrawal for the much-maligned Karim Benzema.

He is considered very unlikely to feature against his hometown club Leganes on Saturday and a doubt for the return leg against Bayern three days later.

But Carvajal says he is "calm", shrugging the injury off as an "occupational hazard".

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 33 +64 83
2 Atlético Madrid 34 +36 72
3 Real Madrid 33 +44 68
4 Valencia 34 +26 66
5 Real Betis 34 +1 56

