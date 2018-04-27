Carvajal hopeful over injury tests

Dani Carvajal says he feels "a little bit of pain" but is hopeful the injury he suffered in Real Madrid's Champions League win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday is a minor one.

The Spain international has been a key part of Madrid's side this term as their first-choice right-back, playing 67 minutes in Munich as Zinedine Zidane's men won their semi-final first leg 2-1.

But the Spain international appeared to be suffering with a thigh strain for a while in the game, eventually forcing his withdrawal for the much-maligned Karim Benzema.

He is considered very unlikely to feature against his hometown club Leganes on Saturday and a doubt for the return leg against Bayern three days later.

But Carvajal says he is "calm", shrugging the injury off as an "occupational hazard".