Emery confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.
Emery joined the Parisian giants in June 2016 after leading Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs.
That European pedigree seduced PSG and their Qatari owners, for whom Champions League success remains the Holy Grail.
However, he has struggled to replicate that continental success at the Parc des Princes. Last season, PSG were the victims of a remarkable comeback from Barcelona, who overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to advance to the quarter-finals.
And they fell at the same last-16 stage again this term, this time to Real Madrid.
@UnaiEmery_ : "J'ai communiqué aux joueurs mon départ. Je remercie le Président Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, le directeur sportif Antero Henrique, les supporters et tous les joueurs pour ces deux saisons." #PSGlive
The Madrid defeat was widely seen as the tie that ended Emery's chances of staying on, despite his side regaining the Ligue 1 title from Monaco earlier this month.
Speculation suggesting he was set to be sacked has intensified in recent weeks, with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel widely touted to be his successor.
But Emery has opted to leave on his own terms. Speaking in a news conference ahead of PSG's clash with Guingamp on Sunday, Emery said: "I have communicated my departure to the players.
"I thank president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting director Antero Henrique, the supporters and the players for these past two seasons.
"I leave with respect and after an hour-long meeting between three friends who did good things together.
"It's best for everyone. I want to leave here with this spirit, this good relationship of respect and honesty."
PSG's signing of Neymar for a world-record fee from Barcelona last August was a further sign of the club's intent to break into the tier of European superpowers.
However, the Brazilian has had a mixed first season in France. Early promise made way for on-field rows with team-mates and then a season-ending injury in February that leaves him fighting to be fit for the World Cup.
"Neymar's first season has not been easy," added Emery.
"But I believe in him here at PSG in the future. He must now think of the World Cup."
Having sealed the Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue titles, PSG can clinch a domestic treble when they take on third-division minnows Les Herbiers on May 8.
"The final of the French Cup is still missing," Emery said.
"All games are important. We want to play well to maintain our level and to please the fans."
