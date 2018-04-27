Barcelona very happy with Valverde, says Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu dismissed questions over Ernesto Valverde's future, insisting the LaLiga giants were happy with the coach.

Despite leading Barca to the Copa del Rey and almost certainly the LaLiga title, Valverde has reportedly been considering his future.

But Bartomeu said the club were delighted with the coach, despite their stunning quarter-final exit against Roma in the Champions League.

"It's false. We're very happy with him," he told El Larguero.

"It's his project, we're not talking about it. Someone will have said it, but not the board or the club.

"Nobody doubts Valverde, not after Rome. To recover from defeats, success is assured. A double closes an excellent season."

Barca are 11 points clear atop LaLiga ahead of a trip to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, with a draw enough to clinch the title.