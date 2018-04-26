Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´

Arsene Wenger says he intends to "play in Europe again", increasing the possibility of the departing Arsenal boss managing another club next season.
The Gunners announced last week that the Frenchman would leave the Emirates at the end of the current campaign, bringing the curtain down on a 22-year tenure in which he won three Premier Leagues titles and seven FA Cups.
Although he has thus far dodged questions about his future plans, Wenger raised the prospect of taking on another job - providing he misses the day-to-day involvement when he leaves north London.
Speaking ahead of the first leg of Arsenal's Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid, he told reporters: "I hope these are not my last European cup games – my target is to play in Europe again.
"[But] I've had no break [from football management] for 35 years. You can look around, and that doesn't exist.
"I don't know now how addicted I am. I am like a guy who plays Russian roulette every week and suddenly has no gun. I will see how much I miss that gun.
"When I started at 33, I thought I would never survive in this job, but you learn to dominate your emotions. You are never sure if you do the right thing. It will be surreal when I don't work. At the moment I work.
"At the moment, I'm not ready to commit to anything else but Arsenal."
Boss #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/ZsN7szFtdu— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 25, 2018
Asked if he would consider taking a sabbatical and follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola, who took a year out after leaving Barcelona and before committing to Bayern Munich, he added: "It's long – 365 days."
Wenger, who had to clarify comments that had been twisted to appear as though he was unhappy with the timing of his exit announcement, was satisfied the majority of the Arsenal fans will look back fondly at his reign, despite a vocal minority that have campaigned for his departure.
"When some people are unhappy it is not always a majority, but they get the attention and they look like a majority," he said.
"I think people are intelligent and can make the difference between moments of unhappiness and global satisfaction for what I brought to the club. People will realise that to qualify for the Champions League for 20 consecutive years is not as easy it looks."
Whoever Arsenal bring in to replace Wenger will receive his best wishes and support with the 68-year-old adamant the club can fight for the Premier League title with "two or three additions".
"I wish that all goes well [for the new man]," he said.
"You do not give 22 years of your life for something, go away and want things to collapse. Maybe when you have a big ego at 40, you think the world cannot live without you. At my age you understand the world continues and you wish that it continues better.
"This team has quality. Two years ago, we finished second [in the Premier League]. Last year, we had 75 points and won the FA Cup and Charity Shield. We reached the final of the League Cup and a European semi-final.
"I am convinced with two or three additions this team has the quality to fight for the championship. You will not be short of candidates."
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos
|Isco injury prompted Asensio introduction – Zidane
|Ronaldo breaks record for wins in Champions League
|Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash-and-grab win for Zidane´s men
|Wenger clarifies comment on Arsenal exit ´timing´
|Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany
|Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League semi-final
|Icardi will wait for World Cup dream
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ´absolutely devastated´ by knee injury
|Simeone hails Wenger and distances himself from Arsenal switch
|Madrid bench Benzema and Bale as James starts for Bayern
|Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former Basel team-mate Sommer
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup
|Arsenal´s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ´click baiters´
|Mourinho suggests United were ´not prepared to win´ before his arrival
|Wolves in the clear over Mendes link-up
|Salzburg first, history later for Garcia and Marseille
|Leeds owner defends controversial Myanmar tour
|Henderson: Injured fan´s recovery is the only result that matters
|Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star Rashford
|This group deserves something special – Wenger wants to exit on a high
|Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest
|Wenger focused on Arsenal despite desire to keep working elsewhere
|Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay
|Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run
|Bayern links ´an honour´ for Madrid man Bale
|Roma ashamed by Liverpool fan attack
|UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
|Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
|Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
|Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
|He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
|Roma have some hope, says Monchi
|Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
|Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
|Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
|It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
|Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
|Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
|Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
|Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´
|De Rossi blames long balls for Roma ´blackout´ at Anfield
|Late Liverpool lapses sour stunning Salah show
|Henderson wary of Barcelona repeat as Roma leave Liverpool with hope
|Championship Review: Cardiff slip up as Barnsley stay in the relegation zone
|Liverpool 5 Roma 2: Salah shines but late comeback offers Giallorossi hope
|Salah sets Liverpool record with spectacular first-half double
|Oxlade-Chamberlain carried off in Champions League semi-final
|Firmino back, as Milner starts for Liverpool against Roma
|I didn´t want James to go - Zidane ready for Champions League reunion with familiar face
|Kroos: You can´t buy the Champions League
|Leeds urged to help Rohingya during ´odd´ Myanmar tour
|Buffon slams reports of breakdown in Benatia relationship
|Former France coach Michel dies aged 70
|Ancelotti talks not about Italy job, says Costacurta
|It was a weird few days - FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
|Boateng not intimidated by supreme athlete Ronaldo
|Heynckes: James was depressed after Real Madrid exit
|Worry about Ronaldo? Real Madrid should fear Lewandowski, says Heynckes
|Supporter tensions have affected Wenger - Rice
|Germany submits Euro 2024 bid dossier
|If Lewandowski wants to go, Bayern will have to let him – Effenberg
|´Goal machine´ Ronaldo more complete than Messi – Kimmich
|Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Is this the end of the ´BBC´?
|Zidane taking entire Madrid squad to Munich
|Buffon reaction to Real Madrid penalty ´understandable´ – UEFA president
|Liverpool owner was ´bitching´ about overpaying for Salah – Roma president
|Liverpool Salah v Roma Salah: The Opta numbers
|Salah eyes Reds record, Roma´s away-day struggles - Champions League semi-final in Opta numbers
|The Spanish Inquisition - Bayern´s UCL hoodoo vs LaLiga´s big boys
|Dani Alves: I´d return to Barcelona tomorrow
|No friendly Roma reunion for Salah, warns Klopp
|WATCH: Translator wins Klopp´s approval after lengthy response
|Swap spaghetti for burgers? Di Francesco not considering Premier League move
|Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win