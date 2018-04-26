UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner

Bayern Munich have been charged by UEFA regarding a pitch invasion and an "illicit banner" displayed during Wednesday's Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

The away side ran out 2-1 winners at the Allianz Arena and at full-time several spectators entered the pitch, one running towards Franck Ribery and almost bringing him down while being tackled to the ground by a steward.

Further invasions saw one supporter approach Toni Kroos, while others attempted to get selfies with the German and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern are also in trouble for the displaying of an "offensive" banner in the stands.

The case will be dealt with on May 31.