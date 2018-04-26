Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack

Two Italian men have been remanded in custody over the alleged attack of a Liverpool supporter.

Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, 20 and 29 respectively, were charged following the incident, which happened outside The Albert pub near Anfield shortly before kick-off in Tuesday's Champions League tie with Roma.

Serious head injuries were sustained by the victim, a 53-year-old man, who is being treated in a local hospital.

Lombardi and Sciusco appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded in custody. They will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on May 24.

Liverpool will meet with relevant stakeholders in Rome in the hope of assuring fan safety during the return leg of the semi-final, which is scheduled for Wednesday.