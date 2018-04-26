Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah is such a "nightmare" to train against that his Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold does not "really like him" sometimes.

Salah is enjoying a marvellous first campaign at Anfield, having arrived from Roma in pre-season in a deal which could reach €50million.

The Egyptian has made a huge impact, scoring 43 goals in all competitions, including 31 in the Premier League, equalling the division's record for the biggest haul in a single 38-game season.

He has also played a vital role in Liverpool's surge to the Champions League semi-finals, before scoring a stunning brace in Tuesday's 5-2 first-leg win against his previous side.

And Alexander-Arnold suggests his team-mate is just as good in training, with the young full-back relieved he does not have to face him in competitive games.

"During the week it's a nightmare because you're up against him," Alexander-Arnold told reporters. "During the week, there's sometimes I don't really like him because he does that stuff to me.

"That's what he does day in, day out. It's just become second nature to him now and it's a credit to him. We're really happy to be playing with him rather than against him."