Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel

Talented Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is "definitely" leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed.

Meyer's future has long been the subject of speculation, with a number of major European clubs said to have been tracking him.

Heidel said in March Schalke must "expect" Meyer's departure, highlighting that neither party were looking to extend his stay.

But now he has given a definitive answer on the 22-year-old's future, revealing there is no way back for either Meyer or the club, who have already begun planning without him.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Heidel said: "Max will definitely leave Schalke in the summer. We are dealing with this situation professionally.

"There were – and there won't be – any bad words from both sides; it's all been very amicable.

"The player is planning his future, we are currently planning Schalke's future, and our plans head in different ways."

Meyer, who has made 24 Bundesliga appearances this term, is reportedly a target for Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal, and will join Leon Goretzka in leaving Schalke on a free transfer.