Dimitri Payet claims Marseille should still be considered underdogs in their Europa League semi-final against Red Bull Salzburg, despite a 2-0 home win in the first leg.
Payet set up goals for Florian Thauvin and Clinton N'Jie at Stade Velodrome on Thursday, giving Marseille a solid advantage ahead of next week's return match in Austria.
But Salzburg came from two goals down to eliminate Lazio in the quarter-finals, so the playmaker is taking nothing for granted after another influential individual performance.
"The perfect match does not exist but not to concede a goal is good, and to score two, it is even better," the Marseille captain told W9.
"We are always underdogs, it does not change anything. We always played to win, so we will have to go there to win."
No one has more than Payet's six assists in this season's Europa League, while the former West Ham man has been involved in seven of Marseille's last 11 goals in the competition.
95% - 95% of the teams who won at home 2-0 in the 1st leg in the knockout stage of the Europa League have gone to the next round (20/21). Promising. pic.twitter.com/JqYPYi4Ipi— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 26, 2018
|Marseille still underdogs against Salzburg, says Payet
|Wenger rues ´worst possible´ goal from Griezmann
|Griezmann: Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world
|Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
|Marseille 2 Red Bull Salzburg 0: Thauvin, N´Jie earn semi-final advantage
|Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann smuggles vital away goal for 10-man Atleti
|Mourinho: Chelsea sold Salah, not me
|Vrsaljko and Simeone sent off in dramatic start to Arsenal v Atletico
|Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
|Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal
|Two men remanded in custody over Liverpool fan attack
|Liverpool book ´extraordinary´ Rome meeting to plan fan safety
|Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures
|Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in ´very bad´ form
|Jerome Boateng to ´fight´ for World Cup place after season-ending injury
|Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
|Betis would welcome Ceballos back with open arms – Joaquin
|Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany
|Meyer ´definitely´ leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
|Buffon apologises for snubbing fans after Napoli defeat
|UEFA charges Bayern Munich over pitch invasion and banner
|Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack
|Bayern were naive and reckless – Kimmich
|Salah a nightmare to train against – Alexander-Arnold
|Ramos: If Iniesta was Andresinho, he would´ve won Ballon d´Or
|Guadalajara 1 Toronto 2 (3-3 agg, 4-2 on pens): Mexican hosts win CONCACAF Champions League
|Copa Libertadores Review: Palmeiras advance, Nacional claim crucial win
|I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda
|Real Madrid still relying on Bale – Zidane
|Ramos: Madrid were expected to win 3-0 but Bayern are difficult
|Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
|Salah a Ballon d´Or contender, says Lovren
|Muller demands killer mentality from Bayern at Bernabeu
|Kimmich: Bayern should have beaten Madrid 7-2
|Heynckes: We gave Real Madrid two goals
|Wenger intends to ´play in Europe again´
|Madrid suffered in Munich triumph, says Kroos
|Isco injury prompted Asensio introduction – Zidane
|Ronaldo breaks record for wins in Champions League
|Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2: Asensio seals smash-and-grab win for Zidane´s men
|Wenger clarifies comment on Arsenal exit ´timing´
|Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany
|Robben injured in Bayern v Madrid Champions League semi-final
|Icardi will wait for World Cup dream
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ´absolutely devastated´ by knee injury
|Simeone hails Wenger and distances himself from Arsenal switch
|Madrid bench Benzema and Bale as James starts for Bayern
|Salah used to have problems in front of goal, says former Basel team-mate Sommer
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup
|Arsenal´s Bellerin slams Daily Mail as ´click baiters´
|Mourinho suggests United were ´not prepared to win´ before his arrival
|Wolves in the clear over Mendes link-up
|Salzburg first, history later for Garcia and Marseille
|Leeds owner defends controversial Myanmar tour
|Henderson: Injured fan´s recovery is the only result that matters
|Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star Rashford
|This group deserves something special – Wenger wants to exit on a high
|Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest
|Wenger focused on Arsenal despite desire to keep working elsewhere
|Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay
|Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run
|Bayern links ´an honour´ for Madrid man Bale
|Roma ashamed by Liverpool fan attack
|UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
|Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
|Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
|Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
|He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
|Roma have some hope, says Monchi
|Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
|Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
|Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
|It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
|Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
|Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
|Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
|Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´