I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda

Forget the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar, Inter centre-back Miranda believes he is the best defender in Serie A.
A LaLiga winner and Champions League runner-up with Atletico Madrid, Miranda has been an ever-present for Inter since his arrival in 2015.
The 33-year-old Brazil international has made 29 Serie A appearances this season to help Inter's Champions League qualification bid and the veteran made a bold claim about his standing in the league.
"In terms of experience, but not only that, I consider myself to be the best defender in Serie A," Miranda told Inter TV.
"I think that I am a complete package as a defender, with both technique and pace.
"Off the field I am very calm and always think before acting. I take that attitude on to the pitch, too."
Miranda's Inter are fifth and a point adrift of fourth-placed Lazio as they prepare to host Serie A leaders Juventus in Milan on Saturday.
