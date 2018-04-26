Related

Article

I´m the best defender in Serie A, says Inter´s Miranda

26 April 2018 03:55

Forget the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar, Inter centre-back Miranda believes he is the best defender in Serie A.

A LaLiga winner and Champions League runner-up with Atletico Madrid, Miranda has been an ever-present for Inter since his arrival in 2015.

The 33-year-old Brazil international has made 29 Serie A appearances this season to help Inter's Champions League qualification bid and the veteran made a bold claim about his standing in the league.

"In terms of experience, but not only that, I consider myself to be the best defender in Serie A," Miranda told Inter TV.

"I think that I am a complete package as a defender, with both technique and pace.

"Off the field I am very calm and always think before acting. I take that attitude on to the pitch, too."

Miranda's Inter are fifth and a point adrift of fourth-placed Lazio as they prepare to host Serie A leaders Juventus in Milan on Saturday.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
3 Roma 34 +28 67
4 Lazio 34 +40 67
5 Internazionale 34 +33 66
6 Atalanta 34 +17 55
7 Milan 34 +6 54

