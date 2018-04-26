Costa makes Atleti bench as Ozil returns for Arsenal

Diego Costa will start on the bench in Atletico Madrid's Europa League semi-final against Arsenal where Mesut Ozil is back in action for the hosts

Former Chelsea striker Costa was a thorn in the Gunners' side during his time in the Premier League, scoring three times and finding himself at the centre of some on-field flashpoints.

A hamstring injury has kept the 29-year-old sidelined since the second leg of Atleti's quarter-final against Sporting CP a fortnight ago and Kevin Gameiro partners star forward Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Griezmann and Gameiro are two of the three French strikers on display, with Alexandre Lacazette leading the line for Arsenal.

Like Costa, Ozil has also not featured for the past two weeks but the Germany playmaker is back from a bout of illness to bolster boss Arsene Wenger's bid for a farewell trophy.