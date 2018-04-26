Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony

Santi Cazorla took to the Emirates Stadium pitch to perform some light training drills ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid – a sight sure to delight Gunners fans.

Spain midfielder Cazorla last featured competitively for his club in October 2016 and has since endured an unrelenting injury nightmare.

The 33-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries on his right Achilles and lost eight centimetres from the tendon, while he contracted an infection that left him at risk of having the foot amputated.

Another injury setback in January put paid to Cazorla's hopes of a comeback this season but he stepped back on to the turf for an evening workout before his team-mates tangle with Diego Simeone's LaLiga side, bidding to keep outgoing boss Arsene Wenger on track for a farewell trophy.