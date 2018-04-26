Related

Burnley confirm Arfield, Marney departures

26 April 2018 17:35

Scott Arfield and Dean Marney will leave Turf Moor at the end of their contracts, Europa League hopefuls Burnley have confirmed.

Arfield and Marney are two of the longest-serving players at the club but will depart at the conclusion of the campaign, with Burnley seventh in the Premier League.

Both players were involved in a pair of promotions to the Premier League, although Marney has not featured since January 2017 due to injury.

Marney played 221 games for Burnley, while Arfield - who has been at Turf Moor for five seasons - has made 194 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals.

"We have to allow these lads the right and the chance to align their futures and honour the fact they've been fantastic servants to us, as well," Burnley boss Sean Dyche said. "They have been a massive part of what we've done here and fantastic servants of Burnley. 

"I have nothing but respect for the people and the players and, therefore, if we can help them along the way and be open-minded about their next moves, and who they're speaking to, then we'll certainly do that."

Dyche also confirmed Arfield will be unavailable for Saturday's home match against Brighton and Hove Albion due to injury, with defender Ben Mee also missing out.

Arfield has been given permission to discuss a deal with Scottish Premiership side Rangers, while Marney has been linked with Championship outfit Nottingham Forest.

