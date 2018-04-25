Wolves in the clear over Mendes link-up

Wolves have been cleared of breaking any rules regarding third-party involvement following a Football League investigation into their link-up with Jorge Mendes.

Last month, Championship clubs raised a complaint over the relationship between Mendes and Wolves owners Fosun, who have a subsidiary company that has a stake in Mendes' Gestifute agency.

The 'super-agent' has a number of clients at Molineux, including head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and players Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Helder Costa, all of whom have joined the club since Fosun took over in 2016.

Wolves, who were crowned Championship winners with a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last Saturday, have always denied Mendes holds an official position at the club, which would be in breach of third-party regulations.

After holding talks with the club, Fosun and Mendes, the EFL is satisfied with their explanation.

Wolves welcome the EFL's statement confirming the club's compliance with its regulations.



"Following the commitment made in March, as a result of some concerns raised by a number of Championship clubs, the EFL has met with Wolverhampton Wanderers to ensure compliance with the requirements of its regulations," an EFL statement said.

"At that meeting, a request for information was made by the EFL and following a comprehensive review of the detail subsequently provided by the club, it has been determined that Mr Mendes holds no role at the club and, as such should not be categorised as a 'Relevant Person' as defined by League regulations. On this basis there is no requirement for him to submit to the Owners' and Directors' Test.

"As part of the discussions the club has been reminded of its continuing obligation to keep under review the status of both existing Relevant Persons, but also any other individuals who may at some point acquire the status of Relevant Person, and advise the League (and, given the recent promotion, the Premier League) accordingly.

"The EFL would like to place on record its appreciation to the management of Wolverhampton Wanderers for their help and assistance in resolving this matter within a sensible and appropriate timeframe."

Wolves welcomed the EFL's findings, adding: "We have always maintained our clarity on both FA and EFL regulations, which have been complied with explicitly since the change of ownership at the club in July 2016.

"We believe the release of these findings will bring to a conclusion any speculation surrounding the club's operation and extinguish any concerns held by other clubs."