Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest

New York City coach Patrick Vieira says he is "ready" to make the jump to European football and is honoured to be linked with a return to Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's successor.
Wenger announced his 22-year association with Arsenal will come to an end when the season concludes, giving rise to lots of speculation as to who his replacement could be.
Vieira is among the favourites having spent nine years with the club as a player, while he has been learning his trade as a coach in Major League Soccer.
The former France international has been in New York for two years and now says he feels prepared to make the return to Europe.
Though he does not specifically want to leave City, even if it an "honour" to be mentioned as a potential Arsenal manager.
"I mentally know what's going on, what people are saying," Vieira, 41, told the Times.
"And I'm really happy about that because I think it's good to have your name linked with a team like Arsenal, but honestly it's not something which will stop me doing what I am doing at the moment.
#memories #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/Vln91ecd2K— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 25, 2018
"Of course it's an honour to be mentioned with Arsenal. It was somewhere I spent nine years and I love the club.
"I played my best football there and made my name in the game. I am always going to have a deeper relationship with Arsenal. That [alone] is not enough to coach that team, but I'm ready to coach any side in Europe.
"I don't want this to be perceived that I want to go, because I don't want to leave. But if the question is as simple as 'are you ready to manage any teams in Europe?' then I would say yes, I am ready.
"I think we're all doing this job because one day we want to coach the biggest teams in Europe, just like when you're a player, you want to play for the biggest clubs."
Vieira does not think Wenger will be descending into the obscurity of retirement, however, adamant he still has the drive to be a success elsewhere despite being 68 years old.
"I'm disappointed for Arsene because, knowing him personally, I know how much he gives to that football club, how much he committed," added the Frenchman.
"I think it is hard with the way he's been treated. I do understand that fans can get frustrated, but they forget about yesterday. Fans live in the moment but that's the world we are living in.
"I don't see him retiring at all. I think he's still got the energy, love and passion to stay in the game. It was time maybe at Arsenal, but I'm sure that he can rebuild something, somewhere."
|Henderson: Injured fan´s recovery is the only result that matters
|Ronaldo sends signed shirt to Manchester United star Rashford
|This group deserves something special – Wenger wants to exit on a high
|Vieira ´ready for Europe´ amid reported Arsenal interest
|Wenger focused on Arsenal despite desire to keep working elsewhere
|Mourinho has made me a better person, says McTominay
|Gerard sacked as Barca B coach after woeful winless run
|Bayern links ´an honour´ for Madrid man Bale
|Roma ashamed by Liverpool fan attack
|UEFA ´shocked by vile attack´ on Liverpool fan
|Campbell tips Vieira and Bergkamp to replace Wenger
|Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
|Heavyweights Ronaldo and Lewandowski go head to head – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel leads Santos, Atletico cruise
|He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah
|Roma have some hope, says Monchi
|Messi? Ronaldo? Salah is world´s best player – Gerrard
|Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback
|Liverpool supporter in ´critical condition´ after fan clashes
|It´s all-inclusive football with Liverpool! - Klopp pleased despite Roma recovery
|Montella to remain Sevilla coach until end of season
|Di Francesco: Roma gave up – but if you don´t believe in a comeback, stay at home
|Klopp accepts Salah substitution sparked Roma fightback
|Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering ´a really bad injury´
|De Rossi blames long balls for Roma ´blackout´ at Anfield
|Late Liverpool lapses sour stunning Salah show
|Henderson wary of Barcelona repeat as Roma leave Liverpool with hope
|Championship Review: Cardiff slip up as Barnsley stay in the relegation zone
|Liverpool 5 Roma 2: Salah shines but late comeback offers Giallorossi hope
|Salah sets Liverpool record with spectacular first-half double
|Oxlade-Chamberlain carried off in Champions League semi-final
|Firmino back, as Milner starts for Liverpool against Roma
|I didn´t want James to go - Zidane ready for Champions League reunion with familiar face
|Kroos: You can´t buy the Champions League
|Leeds urged to help Rohingya during ´odd´ Myanmar tour
|Buffon slams reports of breakdown in Benatia relationship
|Former France coach Michel dies aged 70
|Ancelotti talks not about Italy job, says Costacurta
|It was a weird few days - FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
|Boateng not intimidated by supreme athlete Ronaldo
|Heynckes: James was depressed after Real Madrid exit
|Worry about Ronaldo? Real Madrid should fear Lewandowski, says Heynckes
|Supporter tensions have affected Wenger - Rice
|Germany submits Euro 2024 bid dossier
|If Lewandowski wants to go, Bayern will have to let him – Effenberg
|´Goal machine´ Ronaldo more complete than Messi – Kimmich
|Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Is this the end of the ´BBC´?
|Zidane taking entire Madrid squad to Munich
|Buffon reaction to Real Madrid penalty ´understandable´ – UEFA president
|Liverpool owner was ´bitching´ about overpaying for Salah – Roma president
|Liverpool Salah v Roma Salah: The Opta numbers
|Salah eyes Reds record, Roma´s away-day struggles - Champions League semi-final in Opta numbers
|The Spanish Inquisition - Bayern´s UCL hoodoo vs LaLiga´s big boys
|Dani Alves: I´d return to Barcelona tomorrow
|No friendly Roma reunion for Salah, warns Klopp
|WATCH: Translator wins Klopp´s approval after lengthy response
|Swap spaghetti for burgers? Di Francesco not considering Premier League move
|Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win
|Nothing to prove - Cahill bullish after Chelsea revival
|Everton 1 Newcastle United 0: Walcott scuppers Benitez´s century celebrations
|Everton debut ´virtual mascot´ before Newcastle clash
|Salah? I can count on Cengiz Under – Di Francesco
|´Shameful´ Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
|Henderson fired up for ´fantastic´ De Rossi battle
|Klopp urges Liverpool fans to ´show respect´ to Roma
|Juventus confirm muscle tear for Chiellini
|Klopp key to surprising Salah success – Totti
|Salah´s PFA award made more special by De Bruyne form – Klopp
|Liverpool have earned the right to be feared, says Gerrard
|Arsenal confirm ankle ligament damage for Elneny
|Hector pledges future to struggling Cologne
|´Crazy´ fans can help Roma knock out Liverpool, says Voller
|He keeps getting better and better - Henderson full of praise for PFA winner Salah
|Roma v Liverpool: Giallorossi have chance to write positive headlines
|Wenger will not be short of offers from clubs - Dein
|I may play the kids in the FA Cup next season, reveals bemused Pochettino
|Simeone weighing up three-man defence for Arsenal tie
|Vieira refuses to address Arsenal rumours and Wenger departure
|Man United star Pogba can win Ballon d´Or, says Ronaldinho
|Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
|MLS Review: Timbers end NYC´s unbeaten start, Sounders claim first win
|Emery praises PSG for maintaining motivation
|Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
|Klopp ready for ´different´ Roma test
|Salah always determined to prove his Premier League worth
|City´s Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
|Salah pips De Bruyne to PFA Players´ Player of the Year award
|Napoli bus spat at and insulted, Sarri claims
|Navas will be at Real Madrid for many years – Perez